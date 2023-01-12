Jessie James Decker Seductively Eats Donuts While Flaunting Her Gorgeous Figure In Bra & Shorts
Jessie James Decker had a little fun while shooting some photos for her clothing line, Kittenish.
On Thursday, January 12, the star, 34, posted some flirty shots via Instagram, writing, "Basics and donuts for breakfast🍩 @kittenish 'basics' launching at 12c today! Don’t miss the biggest drop yet!😽."
In the photos, the country star is in her kitchen sitting on the countertop while eating some donuts in her white bra, shorts and socks.
Of course, the brunette beauty, who is married to Eric Decker, looked amazing — and people couldn't help but comment!
One person wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥 obsessed!" while another said, "Calves more delicious than those donuts 🔥."
A third person gushed, "How can you eat donuts and look like that? Amazing 🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the "Wanted" songstress, who shares Vivianne Rose, Eric Thomas II and Forrest Bradley with the football star, 35, teased some new apparel is dropping this month.
While posing in some light green underwear and sweater, she wrote, "Shooting something you're 'basik-ally' gonna love."
- Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Toned Legs As She Rocks Sweater & Underwear — Pics!
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Why She 'Felt The Need To Respond' To Criticism About Her Kids' Abs: 'I'm A Mama Bear'
- Jessie James Decker Pokes Fun At Photoshopping Accusations By Sharing Photo Of Hubby Eric Decker's Physique: 'These Are Fake Abs'
In the next photo, the Dancing With the Stars alum showed off her toned abs in a bralette and underwear. "@carlyxhair @emmawillishmu killed glam," she said. "Our comfy Basiks dropping next Thursday @kittenish."
Jessie previously revealed she had a breast augmentation — and she's never felt better.
"Treated myself... to new boobies!" the Eric and Jessie alum wrote in a May 2021 Instagram post.
"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it," the mom-of-three continued. "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some."
"It's not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy💗," she concluded.