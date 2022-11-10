Jessie James Decker Jokes Husband Eric Decker Is 'Thirsty' Prior To Walking CMA Awards Carpet
She's got jokes! Jessie James Decker showed off her gorgeous outfit prior to hitting the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, in Nashville, Tenn., and she also couldn't help but troll her husband, Eric Decker, at the same time.
The mom-of-three posted a photo of herself with the football player sipping on a beer in the background. "He's thirsty," she quipped.
The "Wanted" songstress, 34, also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her red dress. For his part, the athlete, 35, sported a black suit.
"Drink up🥂," the country star captioned a photo of herself in the bright frock.
Of course, people loved the outfit. One person wrote, "Modern day Marilyn with a lil Jessie Rabbit 🔥❤️😍😍😍," while another added, "Omg stunning."
A third person added, "Gorgeousssss ❤️❤️❤️."
The night before, the duo — who share Vivian, Eric Decker II and Forrest — attended the BMI Country Awards.
In early October, the stars hit the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event, where they packed on the PDA.
The two previously revealed what makes their relationship work.
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," they exclusively told OK!.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," Eric said, while the Kittenish founder, added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."
Despite having their hands full, the couple do everything in their power to escape from the chaos. "It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville," they admitted.
However, Jessie loves being at home with her brood.
"I’m so excited to wake up and be their mom and spend time together — whether it’s cooking a big meal or just cuddling up on the couch and watching a movie," she shared.