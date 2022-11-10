Jessie James Decker Jokes Husband Eric Decker Is 'Thirsty' Prior To Walking CMA Awards Carpet

In early October, the stars hit the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event, where they packed on the PDA.

The two previously revealed what makes their relationship work.

"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," they exclusively told OK!.

"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," Eric said, while the Kittenish founder, added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."