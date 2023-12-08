Jewel and Kevin Costner Spark Dating Rumors After 'Flirty' Fundraiser Appearance

In photos from the event, Kevin — who had a big smile plastered on his face — wrapped his arms around Jewel's waist as the country crooner spoke into a microphone.

According to insiders close to the potential pair, The Bodyguard actor — who attended as a guest — and the blonde beauty — the organization's founder — flew to the Caribbean together for the bash and had been hanging out for over a week. "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," the source claimed.