Jewel and Kevin Costner Spark Dating Rumors After 'Flirty' Fundraiser Appearance
Are Jewel and Kevin Costner Hollywood's new power couple?
The Yellowstone actor, 68, and the "Foolish Games" singer, 49, sparked romance rumors after the two looked "flirty" with one another during a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.
In photos from the event, Kevin — who had a big smile plastered on his face — wrapped his arms around Jewel's waist as the country crooner spoke into a microphone.
According to insiders close to the potential pair, The Bodyguard actor — who attended as a guest — and the blonde beauty — the organization's founder — flew to the Caribbean together for the bash and had been hanging out for over a week. "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," the source claimed.
"You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on," the insider noted.
Jewel even took to Instagram to thank Kevin for supporting the cause. "A little late posting Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!" she captioned the post.
The potential new romance comes months after The Guardian star's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.
As OK! previously reported, following a tumultuous court battle with his former spouse, Kevin has been ready to get back out there. "He's warming up to the idea of dating again," an insider spilled. "He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice."
The hunky actor — who shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Baumgartner, 49 and adult children Annie, Lily and Joe with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney — has been recovering from the trauma of the split despite scoring a substantial legal victory. The judge ruled he would only give the designer $63,209 per month after his ex requested $250,000.
"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," the insider added. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."
TMZ spoke to sources close to Kevin and Jewel and obtained the photo of the pair mingling.