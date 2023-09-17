Kevin Costner Resents Having to Pay Ex Christine Baumgartner ‘Even a Nickel’ Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
Kevin Costner has enjoyed several legal wins since ex Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this year — but despite his relief, a source spilled he still struggles with bitterness over their split.
The handbag designer has taken the actor to court many times since May, from arguing the validity of their prenuptial agreement to claiming she needed over $150,000 per month in child support in order to give their three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — a "comparable" lifestyle to the one they share with their father.
Most recently, the judge chose to reduce Costner's child support payments of $129,755 per month to $63,209. Baumgartner had previously been asking for over $160,000 per month.
"This is the first time in months Kevin can sit back, pour himself a stiff drink and smirk," a source spilled to an outlet on the win. "And, boy, does he intend to enjoy it!"
"He resents having to pay Christine even a nickel," the source added, but further noted that he "knows this is as good as it’s going to get — for now."
Regardless of the stress the divorce is putting on him, the source revealed Costner has been in a "celebratory mood" and even "cracking a smile now and then."
This comes after OK! reported Baumgartner suggested that the Tin Cup actor should pay $885,000 in her legal fees that she allegedly needed in order to fight their prenuptial agreement.
Laura Wasser, who represents the Yellowstone star in his divorce, clapped back at the request, calling it "nothing short of outrageous" — especially considering that a judge had already ruled that their prenup would stand.
After doing the math, Wasser also showed that Baumgartner's legal team would have to work over 1100 hours before they earned that amount at an hourly rate.
The source spoke with Life & Style about Costner's bittersweet feelings about his court win.