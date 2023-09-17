Kevin Costner Resents Having to Pay Ex Christine Baumgartner ‘Even a Nickel’ Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Kevin Costner has enjoyed several legal wins since ex Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this year — but despite his relief, a source spilled he still struggles with bitterness over their split.

The handbag designer has taken the actor to court many times since May, from arguing the validity of their prenuptial agreement to claiming she needed over $150,000 per month in child support in order to give their three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — a "comparable" lifestyle to the one they share with their father.