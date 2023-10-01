Kevin Costner’s Bitter Divorce Was 'One of the Hardest Things He's Ever Been Through'
Kevin Costner didn't come away from his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner unscathed.
The Tin Cup actor and the handbag designer had been in and out of court since May before finally settling the terms of their split earlier this month.
"He’s convinced she’s been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through."
The source also dished that Costner was eager to settle the divorce because he was uncomfortable with the details of his personal life constantly hitting headlines.
"For an ultra private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," the source explained. "He wanted to stop the madness."
"Kevin made it worth Christine’s while to walk away," the source added, before reflecting on the struggles that come with divorce. "One minute you feel like you’re on top of the world, and then you realize how vulnerable you are."
As OK! previously reported, Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1. The former couple went to court multiple times over the months that followed to argue the terms of their prenuptial agreement, where the mother-of-three — who shares kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — would live and how much child support the Yellowstone actor should pay monthly to provide the children with a "comparable" quality of life.
Baumgartner became emotional in court while discussing their formerly lavish lifestyle that included vacationing at their ranch in Aspen, renting dozens of tents and several food trucks for her son's birthday and bringing 40 tons of snow to their California home and hiring "all the animals from the stable in Bethlehem for the children to ride, as well as a forest of fir trees."
Baumgartner originally asked for nearly $250,000 per month in child support. After a judge slashed that amount to $129,000, she requested it be bumped up to nearly $162,000.
She was denied and the judge later ordered Costner was only required to pay $63,209 per month.
The source spoke with Star magazine about Costner's feelings regarding the divorce.