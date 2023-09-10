'It's War': Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Nasty Divorce Could 'Drag on for Years'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have been in and out of court for months ever since their bombshell split.
The former couple have been legally duking it out on everything from the terms of their prenuptial agreement to how the handbag designer would be able to keep up the kids' lavish lifestyle on her own.
"It’s war. Out of spite, neither side is giving in, and friends worry the divorce could drag on for years," an insider spilled. "Their lawyer fees alone will be astronomical. They’re already heading into the millions of dollars."
One of the most consistent issues has been child support. Baumgartner — who shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — burst into tears in court while discussing their previous luxurious life filled with pricey parties and vacations.
Prior to their recent court hearing, Baumgartner was receiving $129,000, but later asked for it to be bumped up to $175,000 per month so that she could provide the children a "comparable lifestyle" to the one they enjoyed before their split. She later amended the figure to $161,592 per month.
Baumgartner also alleged that the Tin Cup actor was being "evasive" about the true state of his finances and asked for "all statements, receipts, invoices, canceled checks and other documents...relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."
However, the judge ruled in Costner's favor and cut the sum to a mere $63,000 per month.
"When you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner...and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly," he told Fox News. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."
In a separate interview, he also admitted to still having affection for his ex, despite their ongoing legal issues.
"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," he explained at the time. "We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't."
