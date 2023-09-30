Kevin Costner Is 'Convinced' His Ex-Wife Was 'Trying to Make Him Look Bad All Along' Amid Messy Divorce
Kevin Costner isn't convinced that his ex-wife's intentions were entirely pure throughout their grueling divorce.
The former couple settled their split earlier this month in a surprisingly speedy agreement after months of fighting about the their prenup, how their belongings would be distributed and how much child support the Yellowstone actor should pay monthly.
"He’s convinced she’s been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled to a news outlet, adding that the 68-year-old thought she was trying to ruin him financially with the divorce.
"Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners," the source noted. "This divorce is one of the hardest things he’s ever been through."
Costner and the handbag designer tied the knot in 2004 and share three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, Grace, 13.
Since Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May, she's argued the terms of their prenup, asked the court for over $150,000 per month in child support to offer their kids a "comparable" lifestyle to the one they share with their father, petitioned for the actor to pay her legal fees, and at one point, refused to vacate the lavish home she shared with Costner.
As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed that despite winning several of their court battles, the Tin Cup star "resented" having to pay Baumgartner "even a nickel."
Now, after weeks of legally duking it out in court, the source dished that Costner just wanted to "stop the madness."
"For an ultra-private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," they explained. "Kevin made it worth Christine’s while to walk away."
This comes weeks after the father-of-three admitted that he still had "love" for his ex despite their struggles.
"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at. It feels so bad," he said at the time. "We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't."
