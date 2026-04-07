Jewish Jonah Hill Defends 'Genius' Kanye West After Erratic Antisemitic Comments: 'Greatest Artist to Ever Live'

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Jonah Hill still considers himself a fan of Kanye West despite the rapper's antisemitic past. The Jewish actor and director lauded West, 48, as "the greatest artist to ever live" during an interview with interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe uploaded on Monday, April 6. "There is no artist I probably love more across any genre ever," Hill said, describing him as a "genius" before admitting that "the hate stuff sucks."

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I don’t hate JEWS ANYMORE because I love Jonah Hill — Hill on Ye



‘Hating Jews helps your career’ https://t.co/ck34sls6zQ pic.twitter.com/CyCQSCc3Iw — RT (@RT_com) April 7, 2026 Source: @RT_com/x Jonah Hill said he still loves the controversial rapper.

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Kanye West Denied Entry Into U.K., Wireless Festival Shows Canceled

Source: mega Kanye West's request for entry into the U.K. was denied by the British government's Home Office.

"What are you going to say?" he continued. "It sucks, no matter who you are, to hear that. Now, do I know what’s going on? No. Am I going to punch someone while they’re down? No, of course not." The You People star's remarks happened to come one day before it was announced that West's controversial upcoming performances at London's Wireless Festival were canceled, as he's been blocked from entering the U.K. over his history of antisemitism. The 24-time Grammy winner was supposed to headline the popular rap and hip-hop festival in July, but the decision to book him was met with widespread backlash.

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'I Love Him Still'

Source: mega Kanye West is not headlining the U.K.'s Wireless Festival anymore.

Elsewhere in his interview with Lowe, Hill said of West: "I love him still, and I hope whatever happens, he can heal or whatever, and everyone can heal from all that stuff." Meanwhile, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper responded to the backlash earlier today, revealing he'd been "following the conversation around Wireless" and claimed he'd be "grateful" to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. "I know words aren't enough," the artist, who recently blamed his inflammatory behavior on a brain injury, admitted. "I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here."

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Source: mega The Grammy winner recently penned an apology in which he blamed his hateful behavior on a brain injury that led to his bipolar diagnosis.

Per the BBC, Wireless Festival explained in a statement West had been denied entry into the county, and as such, his shows had been canceled. While condemning antisemitism as "abhorrent," the message insisted that "as with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time." According to the outlet, the British government's Home Office withdrew West's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) on Monday, April 6, a decision that "was made on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good."

'Shameful'

Source: mega Wireless Festival claimed 'no concerns were highlighted' about the booking of Kanye West.