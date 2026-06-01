Jill Biden Was 'Shocked' Kamala Harris Didn't Win 2024 Election Against Donald Trump: 'I Couldn’t Believe She Lost'
June 1 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Jill Biden was in disbelief over Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump.
The former first lady, 74, recalled how emotionally charged the presidential race was in an interview on CBS News' Sunday Morning.
'I Truly Felt She Was Going to Win'
“[On] election night, I was certain she was going to win,” Jill said during the chat, which aired on May 31. “The excitement for her and the crowds and how people rallied around her, I truly felt that she was going to win.”
“I was shocked she didn’t win, because I think she would be a good president," she recalled.
The former teacher said she "went to bed” on election night and was still dumbfounded over Harris' defeat.
Joe Biden Served as President From 2021 to 2025
- Jill Biden Confesses Nancy Pelosi's Role in Husband Joe Biden Ending His 2024 Election Campaign Was 'Disappointing' After 50-Year Friendship
- 'Gaslit' Kamala Harris 'Completely Shocked' She Lost 2024 Election to Donald Trump
- 'Frightened' Jill Biden Thought Husband Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Disastrous 2024 Debate Against Donald Trump: 'It Scared Me to Death'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I just, I couldn’t believe that she had lost," Jill added.
The New Jersey native spoke about her time in the White House ahead of the release of her new book, View From the West Wing: A Memoir.
Jill was the first lady from 2021 until 2025 while her husband, Joe Biden, served as president.
Kamala Harris Took Over Joe Biden's Spot During the 2024 Election
While Harris, 61, was appointed Joe's vice president during his tenure, she took over for him during the 2024 election to face off against Donald, 79.
In July of that year, Joe, 83, decided to drop out of the presidential race due to concerns over his physical and mental health following a poor performance in a debate. The former Delaware senator was ultimately diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025.
During her Monday, June 1, appearance on the Today show, Jill got candid about her husband's well-being. Host Craig Melvin inquired if she would have supported Joe's reelection if she had the chance to change the outcome of events.
“As I look back, would I want to put Joe through the hurt and the pain that we felt during that time? Never,” she confessed. “It was so hurtful. It had to be his decision. It had to be his decision alone because he had to live with that decision the rest of his life.”
“He aged,” Jill went on. “He did. He got older. We all saw him aging. There were the words that he would forget, but we were all aging.”
“The doctors did assured us he was healthy,” she explained. “And I saw him doing the job every single day. Every single day, he got up, he went into the office, he did the job, he passed bipartisan legislation. I saw him work hours into the night. Yes, did I see him slowing down a little bit when he got tired. Did he stutter a little bit at night? Yeah, sure, but he was still doing the job, and he was doing a good job.”