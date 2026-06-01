Jill Biden Was 'Shocked' Kamala Harris Didn't Win 2024 Election Against Donald Trump: 'I Couldn’t Believe She Lost'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'I Truly Felt She Was Going to Win'

Source: CBS News Jill Biden spoke on CBS' 'Sunday Morning' on May 31.

“[On] election night, I was certain she was going to win,” Jill said during the chat, which aired on May 31. “The excitement for her and the crowds and how people rallied around her, I truly felt that she was going to win.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS News Jill Biden looked back on the shock she felt after Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election.

“I was shocked she didn’t win, because I think she would be a good president," she recalled. The former teacher said she "went to bed” on election night and was still dumbfounded over Harris' defeat.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Served as President From 2021 to 2025

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July 2024.

“I just, I couldn’t believe that she had lost," Jill added. The New Jersey native spoke about her time in the White House ahead of the release of her new book, View From the West Wing: A Memoir. Jill was the first lady from 2021 until 2025 while her husband, Joe Biden, served as president.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Took Over Joe Biden's Spot During the 2024 Election

Source: MEGA Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025.

While Harris, 61, was appointed Joe's vice president during his tenure, she took over for him during the 2024 election to face off against Donald, 79. In July of that year, Joe, 83, decided to drop out of the presidential race due to concerns over his physical and mental health following a poor performance in a debate. The former Delaware senator was ultimately diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025. During her Monday, June 1, appearance on the Today show, Jill got candid about her husband's well-being. Host Craig Melvin inquired if she would have supported Joe's reelection if she had the chance to change the outcome of events.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris was Joe Biden's vice president from 2021 until 2024.