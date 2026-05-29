Politics Donald Trump Goes Nuclear on Joe Biden's Wife Jill Source: MEGA Donald Trump lost it after Jill Biden confessed she thought her husband, Joe, had suffered a major stroke during their televised debate. Lesley Abravanel May 29 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump slammed former First Lady Jill Biden in an early morning social media meltdown following her public admission that she feared Joe Biden was having a stroke during their infamous June 2024 presidential debate. The Republican POTUS took to social media to needle Jill for her comments, sparking widespread political reactions across the media landscape. While promoting her upcoming memoir View from the East Wing, Jill revealed to CBS News Sunday Morning that her husband's halting performance "scared her to death" and made her think he was experiencing a medical emergency.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden said she was 'scared to death' by Joe Biden's lousy performance debating Donald Trump.

Her admission stands in sharp contrast to her immediate public defense in June 2024, when she famously told Joe, 83, he did a "great job" and "answered every question.” President Trump targeted the former first lady, 74, for "finally admitting" that she did not know what went wrong during the "spectacular, and highly rated" 2024 debate. “Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards,” he wrote.

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'Never Rushed Onto the Stage to Help Her Troubled Husband'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Jill Biden didn't act like a 'good wife' after being 'scared' by her husband's behavior.

The almost-80-year-old POTUS, who has been facing his own health issues amid concerns and evidence of cognitive and physical decline, continued, “She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do.” Interestingly, Dr. Bruce Davidson of Washington State University's College of Medicine argued on "The Daily Beast Podcast" that physical signs suggest President Trump was the one who may have suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain. The commander-in-chief then kvetched that the former FLOTUS didn’t credit his own performance, which he considered nothing short of exceptional. “The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing before his near-total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!” he concluded.

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Source: MEGA 'The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing,' Donald Trump boasted.

Donald and his supporters have used the reversal to argue that the Biden family and prominent Democrats intentionally covered up the former president's cognitive decline from the American public. Commentators on Fox News criticized the former FLOTUS, comparing the situation to historical instances of families shielding a president's health and arguing that the initial cover-up damaged political credibility. Reports indicate frustration among some Democrats who want to move past the 2024 election cycle, criticizing the decision to relitigate the debate debacle just as Jill prepares for her book tour.

Donald Trump Health Concerns Mount

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has also sparked health concerns in recent years.