'Why The F*CK Is Jill Biden Here': Viewers Slam FLOTUS' Appearance At 2023 Grammy Awards — See Pics!

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a shocking debut during the final moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

The 71-year-old educator was called onto the stage to present the Song of the Year Award to Bonnie Raitt for her hit tune "Just Like That" in a dazzling mirrorball ensemble — except many viewers were left with mixed feelings about what she was doing there in the first place.