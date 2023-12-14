Jill Biden's 'Utterly Tacky and Tasteless' Christmas Video Brutally Compared to Melania Trump's 'Breathtaking' Decorations: Watch
Jill Biden's decorations might have landed her on the naughty list.
The first lady debuted the White House's interior holiday designs in a video shared to social media on Wednesday, December 13, marking this year's completion of the annual tradition put forth by the president's wife.
"A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!" the 72-year-old wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) alongside a video of tap dancers performing throughout various rooms of the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
The footage featured the dancers moving through a candy-themed hallway and making their way toward the main Christmas tree in the Blue Room.
Upon uploading the clip, President Joe Biden's wife was quickly met with criticism, as many compared her video to one of Melania Trump's from her time as first lady alongside former President Donald Trump.
"How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas," one hater declared of Jill's decoration and production choices, while resurfacing Melania's video from a previous year, insisting hers was "tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous."
"Melania's decorations and Christmas celebration to America was classy and breathtaking while Jill Biden turned the White House Christmas into a cheap, drag queen burlesque show! Of course, that's fitting based on what they are doing to the rest of America!" a second person claimed.
A third chimed in, stating: "Melania's decoration were breathtaking, literally, and reminded everyone of Scandinavian noir murder mysteries. They felt dangerous and threatening... all of that blood red. Jill's decoration are joyful and more geared to children and families. So take your pick."
Others simply took the opportunity to mock the Biden administration, with one user writing, "it's a mentally ill Christmas at the Biden White House," and another troll adding, "This is a crime against Christmas."
Some supporters of the first lady attempted to fend off criticism by sharing their positive reactions to the video and decorations.
"Totally love it, Ms. Biden as much as we have showed the love for your playful creative side and arts," one fan penned, as a second supporter expressed, "Wow!!! This is amazing!!!" and a third admitted, "I couldn’t love this any more than I do!"
Melania didn't escape the situation scot-free, however, as social media users made sure to remind Trump stans about the former first lady's controversial remarks caught on video ahead of decorating for the holidays in 2018.
"Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations?" she can be heard asking Stephanie Winston Wolkoff during a secret recording of the 53-year-old released in 2020.
"Give me a f------ break. I'm working... my a-- off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right? Correct?" Melania continued at the time while complaining about criticism of her decorating skills she'd received.