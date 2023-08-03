'The Biden Family Is Trolling Kamala': Prez's Sister Deliberately 'Upsetting' Vice President Harris, Says Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld
Is the Biden family purposely trying to make VP Kamala Harris upset?
After it was reported that President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden, has reportedly endorsed Meghan Markle for president over Harris, 58, Fox News star Greg Gutfeld couldn't help but laugh at the awkward situation potentially brewing behind closed doors.
“I feel like the Biden family is trolling Kamala,” he said on The Five. “Did you see that rumor in The Post. It’s great. Joe Biden’s sister … she is pushing Meghan Markle. You know that is upsetting Kamala Harris when the president’s sister is saying, ‘You know who will be a good a president: Meghan Markle.' That is just jamming it in!"
“My feeling the only way Kamala sticks around is as Gavin Newsom’s running mate — then you are going to get two people from California representing the Democrats. That is the worse state in the union. That is like choosing two members of The View to represent America in the Miss Universe pageant. It is not a good choice," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, things between Biden, 80, and Harris have been tense ever since they entered The White House.
When Harris first started working alongside Biden, the latter called her a "work in progress," according to Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life.
“Biden was annoyed,” Whipple wrote. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”
The president apparently was also considering replacing Harris with someone else before he announced he would be running for president in 2024.
"Joe's also looking ahead," a source previously spilled, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running mate will be the front-runner in 2028.”
"Joe gave her responsibility over these hot-button issues, and she's done nothing but make a hash out of them," they continued. "Combine that with the reports of her overseeing a toxic work environment in her office. The writing was on the wall — she had to go."
However, Biden is sticking with Harris — for now.
While speaking with Stephen Colbert in March, Harris gushed about their bond.
"He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is," she said.