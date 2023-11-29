Diss! Melania Trump Didn't Fly With Joe and Jill Biden to the Funeral of Late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, White House Press Secretary Reveals
Former First Lady Melania Trump did not fly with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to or from the funeral of late First Lady Rosalynn Carter, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Rosalynn, who passed away on Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96, was honored with a memorial service on Tuesday, November 28, at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Ga.
According to Mediaite, the service was attended by the current president and first lady, as well as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Former President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former First Lady Laura Bush, and many others — including Melania.
During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, Jean-Pierre responded to a question about whether there were any interactions between the President, the First Lady and Melania.
One reporter asked if Melania was invited to fly with the president and his wife. Jean-Pierre stated, "Well, as you know, when we landed, you saw everybody who was on the flight. Obviously, the former First Lady Trump was not on the flight on the way here — on the way to — to Georgia."
"I can’t speak of any private conversations that any of the First Ladies may have had with the former First Lady Michelle Obama or the current First Lady may have had with Mrs. Trump," the press secretary continued. "I just don’t have anything to read out for you."
While most of the first ladies were accompanied by their husbands, Melania showed up alone with no sign of Donald Trump anywhere near the service.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an American fashion and entertainment executive and former senior adviser to Melania Trump, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the former first lady was using the moment as a "photo op."
Wolkoff wrote, "Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, 'a picture would be worth a thousand words.' In Melania’s case, the picture would have to do all the talking. This time is no different!"
"Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of handling her apprarance with dignity and humility, she used it as a cat walk," she continued. "Rosalynn Carter, is a national treasure who exemplified a life of humanitarian service with a spirit of generosity, dignity and compassion for all of God’s children. May she rest in peace."