OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden
OK LogoPolitics

Fragile Joe Biden, 81, Grips Onto Wife Jill's Arm While Deplaning at Hamptons Airport Following Disastrous Debate

Composite photo of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 29 2024, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden seems to be leaning on his wife, Jill — literally!

On Saturday, June 29, the president, 81, was spotted clutching onto his spouse as they deplaned Marine Force One in the Hamptons.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Jill Biden tied the knot in 1977.

The politician’s fragile appearance at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach ahead of a star-studded fundraiser at the home of hedge-fund billionaire Barry Rosenstein came after his disastrous performance during the Thursday, June 27, presidential debate against Donald Trump.

Joe's ramblings and incoherent responses during the debate have raised concerns about the former senator's mental abilities.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Donald Trump went head to head in the June 27 presidential debate.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, according to discussions on MSNBC, ideas of Joe stepping down have been floated following the national event and could pave the way for a convention battle for the nomination in August.

Apparently, Joe's inner circle and the Democratic coalition have expressed worry about his cognitive health compared to that of Trump, 78.

Article continues below advertisement

Those in the party have been vocal about their apprehension when it comes to Joe.

Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while an adviser of prominent Democratic donors declared, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."

Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Jill Biden share daughter Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

After Joe struggled to articulate clear responses during the debate, the worries in the party have only grown as he appeared disoriented at times, leading to moments of confusion.

Despite many urging Joe to end his campaign, spokesperson Seth Schuster said, “Of course he’s not dropping out.”

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
Composite photo of Joe Biden and Jill Biden.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden previously had three kids with late wife Neilia Hunter Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson appeared to be responding to Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, who told The New York Post, “This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate.”

While many did not believe Joe did a good job on Thursday, following the debate, Joe and Jill stopped at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Ga., where he shared how he thought it went.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“I think we did well,” he stated of the 90-minute TV event, in which each candidates microphone was silenced while the other was speaking.

“No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times,” he added, while noting how he had been dealing with a sore throat.

The New York Post reported on Joe holding onto Jill.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.