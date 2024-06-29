Fragile Joe Biden, 81, Grips Onto Wife Jill's Arm While Deplaning at Hamptons Airport Following Disastrous Debate
The politician’s fragile appearance at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach ahead of a star-studded fundraiser at the home of hedge-fund billionaire Barry Rosenstein came after his disastrous performance during the Thursday, June 27, presidential debate against Donald Trump.
Joe's ramblings and incoherent responses during the debate have raised concerns about the former senator's mental abilities.
As OK! previously reported, according to discussions on MSNBC, ideas of Joe stepping down have been floated following the national event and could pave the way for a convention battle for the nomination in August.
Apparently, Joe's inner circle and the Democratic coalition have expressed worry about his cognitive health compared to that of Trump, 78.
Those in the party have been vocal about their apprehension when it comes to Joe.
Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while an adviser of prominent Democratic donors declared, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
After Joe struggled to articulate clear responses during the debate, the worries in the party have only grown as he appeared disoriented at times, leading to moments of confusion.
Despite many urging Joe to end his campaign, spokesperson Seth Schuster said, “Of course he’s not dropping out.”
The spokesperson appeared to be responding to Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, who told The New York Post, “This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate.”
While many did not believe Joe did a good job on Thursday, following the debate, Joe and Jill stopped at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Ga., where he shared how he thought it went.
“I think we did well,” he stated of the 90-minute TV event, in which each candidates microphone was silenced while the other was speaking.
“No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times,” he added, while noting how he had been dealing with a sore throat.
The New York Post reported on Joe holding onto Jill.