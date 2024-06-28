Jill Biden Roasted After Praising Husband Joe for 'Answering Every Question' at 2024 Debate: 'Cringe'
Jill Biden was roasted after she praised her husband, Joe Biden, for his performance at the 2024 debate.
“Joe, you did such a great job answering every question! You knew all the facts,” Jill, 73, said to her husband in front of a crowd.
“This intro of Joe by Jill sounds like a mom congratulating her toddler for using the potty for the first time,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Cringe."
“There’s cringe. Then there’s Jill Biden,” a third person added, while a fourth said, “Jill Biden tells Joe Biden he did a great job. I mean, how much of a monster is she? Needs to be way more discussed. She’s evil.”
As OK! previously reported, some Democrats are freaking out over Biden's age and if he's equipped to stay in office for another four years.
Megyn Kelly even went after Biden, saying he needs to drop out of the race before it's too late.
"I want to talk to you directly about what we just saw on stage in Atlanta. In my view, it is over for Joe Biden. His presidential campaign came to an end tonight, whether he knows it or not. There will be meetings tonight, first thing tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future among Democratic Party leaders about how to get him off the ticket. Already, we are seeing some reaction come in from top Democrats who rarely criticize the president suggesting he needs to have a serious look at his performance tonight and assess for himself whether he can go forward. That number will only mount. There will be more and more. It was an unmitigated disaster. It was uncomfortable to watch. I sat with my family and friends and, for the first 25 minutes of the debate, we kept grabbing each other’s arms. It was so jarring. He was so distant, so frail, so hard to comprehend, so unsteady. I honestly didn’t know whether he was going to make it through the answer, never mind through the debate or through a second term," she said on June 27 on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
However, Biden made it clear he's not going anywhere.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster said, The Hill reported on Friday, June 28.