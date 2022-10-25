President Joe Biden Cracks Joke About Freedom After Walking In Wrong Direction
President Joe Biden seemingly wanted to take a stroll through the White House garden earlier this week, cracking a joke about how much freedom he has after strolling in the wrong direction following a ceremony at the historic locale.
On Monday, October 24, POTUS and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, headed to their famous home’s South Lawn, where they attended a tree planting honoring longtime White House groundskeeper, Dale Henley, who has been tending to the iconic property’s gardens for a staggering 50 years.
Once the commemorative elm tree had found its new home amid the lawn's iconic foliage, Biden began to walk away — though it seems his exact destination was still a question mark.
“Where do we go?” the President asked members of his security team, who proceeded to point him in the right direction.
“What if I want to go that way?” Biden joked, to which a staffer replied, “You can go that way if you want.”
“You can do whatever you want,” another chimed in.
“Yeah, I notice how much freedom I have,” 46 joked, now walking down the correct path.
This isn’t the first time the 79-year-old Commander-in-Chief has found himself turned around recently.
Just last week, Biden, who has been on the campaign trail ahead of next month's midterm elections, made headlines for accidentally wandering the wrong way after making a speech for Democratic candidate John Fetterman, in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Thursday, October 22.
Though the president first attempted to leave the stage by heading to the right, he quickly realized he was supposed to exit in the opposite direction, turning around and pointing towards his mark before finally departing the venue.
Though Biden, who celebrates his 80th birthday next month, has faced questions surrounding his age, the politician recently told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he’s confident in his ability to serve as President of the United States.
“Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done,” explained Biden, who is currently the oldest President in American history, during the sit-down earlier this month. “Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?"
