President Joe Biden Cracks Joke About Freedom After Walking In Wrong Direction

President Joe Biden seemingly wanted to take a stroll through the White House garden earlier this week, cracking a joke about how much freedom he has after strolling in the wrong direction following a ceremony at the historic locale.

On Monday, October 24, POTUS and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, headed to their famous home’s South Lawn, where they attended a tree planting honoring longtime White House groundskeeper, Dale Henley, who has been tending to the iconic property’s gardens for a staggering 50 years.

Once the commemorative elm tree had found its new home amid the lawn's iconic foliage, Biden began to walk away — though it seems his exact destination was still a question mark.