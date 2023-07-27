Smackdown: Jill Biden and Queen Camilla 'Can't Stand Each Other' as 'Toxic' Feud Heats Up
Forget Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the biggest feud at the moment is between First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Camilla, according to insiders.
Biden is elated she didn't have to see Camilla recently, as President Joe Biden went to England solo for his first formal trip to meet with King Charles. "Jill was spared an unpleasant run-in with Camilla,” an insider revealed.
The 72-year-old thinks Camilla, 76, is an "old cow," while the Queen believes Jill is "snippy and unremarkable."
The bad blood first began when Joe, 80, tooted during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow a few years ago — right in front of Camilla!
“Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it. She never fails to bring up Joe’s own ‘emission problem’ in social settings. Clearly, it left an indelible impression on the new queen. Joe can’t help it if he toots in public once in a while. It happens to everybody. However, Joe did it in front of Camilla and he’ll never live it down!” the source shared.
“The gals’ gas warfare has turned toxic. They literally can’t stand each other,” the insider spilled.
Jill is also furious over Camilla's recent disses. “It’s also gotten back to Jill that Camilla makes fun of her using the title doctor and she’s livid,” notes the insider, referring to how she has a doctorate in education.
“Jill rues the day when she and Joe are invited by the palace for a real state visit in England, and she has to play nice with Camilla in front of the cameras,” added the source.
When Jill flew to England for King Charles' coronation in May, it was made clear the royal family didn't think twice about her seating arrangement, as she was put all the way in the back — something people immediately noticed.
"Jill Biden in back row. Love it! Stupid move by Joe snubbing the king, supporting the Markles and encouraging their treacherous actions," one person wrote, while another said, "Jill Biden seated at the back by the toilets. Maybe they'd still planned for Joe to be there?"
Another added, "Bit rude seating Jill Biden so far back isn't it?"
Globe spoke to the insider.