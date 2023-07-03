President Joe Biden to Meet King Charles for the First Time Since Coronation Snub

In early April, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the politician wouldn't be coming to Europe for the festivities, making it clear there's no animosity between Charles and Biden.

"The president had about a 25-minute, 30-minute call with the King Charles III, during which he congratulated the King — I think we put that out last night — to his upcoming coronation, and they have a very friendly conversation," Jean-Pierre told a reporter at the time. "They have a good relationship with the King. He talked about how he enjoyed meeting — visiting — the Queen, I should say, back in 2021 — he and the first lady, at Windsor. And he hoped to visit again soon."