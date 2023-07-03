President Joe Biden to Meet King Charles for the First Time Since Coronation Snub
President Joe Biden and King Charles will meet in London next week, the White House announced on Sunday, July 2.
This will be the first time the men have met since Charles' coronation in May, which Biden, 80, decided to skip out on.
“The King will meet the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Monday 10th July," the palace said in a statement, while the White House added: "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations."
As OK! previously reported, Biden didn't attend Charles' coronation in May. Instead, his wife, Jill Biden, went on his behalf.
In early April, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the politician wouldn't be coming to Europe for the festivities, making it clear there's no animosity between Charles and Biden.
"The president had about a 25-minute, 30-minute call with the King Charles III, during which he congratulated the King — I think we put that out last night — to his upcoming coronation, and they have a very friendly conversation," Jean-Pierre told a reporter at the time. "They have a good relationship with the King. He talked about how he enjoyed meeting — visiting — the Queen, I should say, back in 2021 — he and the first lady, at Windsor. And he hoped to visit again soon."
"Actually, during that call, the King offered for him to come and do a state visit, which the president accepted. And so they will see each other again, very soon, and I'll just leave it there," she added. "But again, they have a very good relationship. There are many things that they both care about — key shared values, key shared issues that they want to continue to discuss, like climate change. And that conversation will continue, and there will be a visit in the near future."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jean-Pierre insisted there was no drama between Charles, 74, and Biden.
"Look, the president is looking forward — he had a great conversation — has a good relationship with King Charles III," Jean-Pierre replied. "As you know, they've met before, and there is a lot of shared interests, shared values, of issues that they want to discuss, and will continue to discuss, one of them being climate change. And at some time in the future, the king invited the president for a state visit. He accepted and that will happen, I just don't have anything further to share on that."