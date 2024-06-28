Donald Trump Is a 'Loser' and 19 Other Things Joe Biden Said at the 2024 Presidential Debate

Joe Biden Revealed What the Economy Looked Like After Donald Trump's Time in Office

In the 90-minute debate, President Joe Biden — whose hoarse voice made headlines — repeatedly attacked former President Donald Trump's past administration. "We had an economy that was in free fall," Biden said of Trump’s stint in office. "Just inject a little bleach into your arm, and you’ll be alright." He added, "By the time he left, things were in chaos. Things were in chaos. So we put things back together."

Joe Biden Hit Back at Donald Trump's Argument About Immigration

After Trump lambasted Biden over migrants who illegally crossed the border, the incumbent president accused him of "exaggerating" and "lying." "The only terrorist who has done anything crossing the border is one who came along and killed three — in his administration — an al Qaeda person in his administration — killed three American soldiers," Biden firmly said. "Killed three American soldiers. That's the only terrorist — I'm not saying no terrorist ever got through, but the idea they're emptying their prisons, we're welcoming these people, that's simply not true, there is no data to support what he said."

Joe Biden Stumbled While Explaining Tax Rate

Biden answered a question about wealthy Americans' tax rates, but he paused several times and struggled to mention Medicare. "Excuse me," he said, pausing, "…dealing with everything we have to do with… Look, if we finally beat Medicare."

Donald Trump Reportedly Broke Up Families

While speaking about the border crisis, Biden said of Trump, "We find ourselves in a situation where when he was president, he was taking — separating — babies from their mothers, putting them in cages, making sure their families were separated. That’s not the right way to go."

Joe Biden Answered Questions About Gaza and the Ongoing Ukraine War

Biden took a swipe at Trump as the pair sparred over questions about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. "He has no idea what the h--- he’s talking about," Biden said of his rival. "I’ve never heard so much foolishness. This is the guy who wants to get out of NATO. You’re going to stay in NATO? He’s going to pull out of NATO."

Joe Biden Slammed Donald Trump for Calling Fallen Military Members 'Suckers'

When Biden and Trump sparred over their treatment of veterans, the current president slammed the ex-POTUS for the past comments he made about the people who died during the war. "My son was not a loser or a sucker. You are a loser. You are a sucker," Joe said, referring to his late veteran son Beau Biden.

Joe Biden Brought Up Donald Trump's Past

One of the biggest moments from the presidential debate was the moment Joe finally brought up Donald's criminal felony convictions after their heated exchange about the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack and the violence following George Floyd's killing. "The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is this man I’m looking at right now," Joe told his rival.

Joe Biden Said Donald Trump Has 'The Morals of an Alley Cat'

Joe continuously dug into Donald's legal battles and controversies after bringing up the topic at the debate. "How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for, for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things, of having s-- with a p--- star on the night – while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about?" said Joe.

Joe Biden Reflected on Donald Trump's Comment About Retribution

The 81-year-old president said, "Could you ever think you heard any president say that ‘I’m going to seek retribution?’ This guy has no sense of American democracy."

Joe Biden Defended His Stance on Israel

During the heated exchange about Israel's war in Gaza, Joe strongly showed his support for the U.S. ally. "The only thing I’ve denied Israel is 2,000-pound bombs," Joe said. "By the way, I’m the one who organized the world against Iran when they had a full-on ballistic missile attack. We saved Israel. We are the biggest producer of support for Israel. Hamas cannot be allowed to continue."

Joe Biden Denied Donald Trump's Perfect Economy Claim

After Donald said he left behind an ideal economy after his term, Joe criticized the ex-president and his administration. "There was no inflation when I took the presidency. You know why? The economy was flat on its back," Joe declared. "He decimated the economy. Absolutely decimated the economy. That’s why there was no inflation. There were no jobs."

Joe Biden to Offer More for Black Americans

Joe noted his administration helped Black Americans and gave them opportunities. Still, Dana Bash reminded him of the Black voters' disappointment over the "progress" ahead of the election. "Inflation is still hurting the pathway," Joe explained. "I made sure that we’re in a situation where all those Black families and Black individuals are provided to actually take out student loans and we’re promoting that if they pay their bills for 10 years on their student payments, all the rest is forgiven after 10 years. Millions have benefitted from that, and we’re gonna do a whole lot more Black families."

Joe Biden Condemned Donald Trump for Withdrawing From the Paris Climate Agreement

Questioning Donald's environmental track record, Joe said during the debate, "I don’t know where the h--- he’s been. I’ve passed the most extensive climate change legislation in history." He added, "And he didn’t do a d--- thing about it. He wants to undo all that I’ve done."

Joe Biden Promised One Thing About Social Security

During a heated exchange, Joe revealed what Donald had been planning to do with Social Security. "But the biggest thing I’ll do, if we defeat this man, because he wants to get rid of Social Security. He thinks there’s plenty to cut in Social Security," claimed Joe.

Joe Biden Commented on the Cost of Social Security

To keep Social Security secure, the president said he would make "the very wealthy pay their fair share." "Right now, everybody making under $170,000 pay 6 percent of their income, of their paycheck," he said. "Millionaires pay 1 percent." Joe continued, "I would not raise the cost of Social Security for anybody under $400,000. After that, I begin to make the wealthy begin to pay their fair share by increasing from 1 percent beyond to be able to guarantee the program for life."

The U.S. Has a Sturdy Foundation

After Donald claimed the U.S. has started to decline, Joe called the country the strongest one on earth. "I’ve never heard a president talk like this before. We’re the envy of the world. Name me a single major country that wouldn’t trade places with the United States of America," he challenged the former The Apprentice host.

Joe Biden Questioned Donald Trump's Competency

Amid voters' concerns regarding his health and age, Joe mentioned how incompetent Donald is despite being younger than him. "First of all, I spent half my career being criticized for being the youngest person in politics … and now I’m the oldest," he noted, reminding the voters to look at what he has done instead.

Joe Biden Claimed He Has No Troops 'Dying Anywhere in the World'

Joe compared himself to Donald as he claimed no one in his troops have died. CNN debunked the statement since there were U.S. service members who died overseas during Joe's presidency, including the 13 troops who passed away in a suicide bombing when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden Brought Down Donald Trump

After Donald boasted about his polling figures, Joe retorted and called his rival a wailer. "We’ll see what your numbers are when this election is over," Joe said, adding, "Not one single court in America said any of your claims had any merit. There’s no evidence of that at all. And I tell you what, I doubt you’re going to accept [the results] because you’re such a whiner."

Joe Biden Delivered His Closing Remarks

At the end of the debate, Joe and Trump were given a few minutes to summarize their statements for their closing remarks. For Joe's part, he reminded viewers that his administration made significant progress on healthcare access and taxation. He also spoke about tax while highlighting his accomplishments, including lowering the costs of prescription drugs and reducing the federal deficit. "We’re going to continue to fight to bring down inflation and give people a break," Joe added.