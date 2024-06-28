'It Is Over for Joe Biden': Megyn Kelly Says 2024 Debate Was 'an Unmitigated Disaster' and 'Uncomfortable to Watch'
Megyn Kelly didn't mince words when talking about the 2024 debate, which aired on Thursday, June 27.
During the televised event, President Joe Biden made headlines for having a raspy voice and zoning out when being asked questions by moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
"I want to talk to you directly about what we just saw on stage in Atlanta. In my view, it is over for Joe Biden. His presidential campaign came to an end tonight, whether he knows it or not. There will be meetings tonight, first thing tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future among Democratic Party leaders about how to get him off the ticket. Already, we are seeing some reaction come in from top Democrats who rarely criticize the president suggesting he needs to have a serious look at his performance tonight and assess for himself whether he can go forward. That number will only mount. There will be more and more. It was an unmitigated disaster. It was uncomfortable to watch. I sat with my family and friends and, for the first 25 minutes of the debate, we kept grabbing each other’s arms. It was so jarring. He was so distant, so frail, so hard to comprehend, so unsteady. I honestly didn’t know whether he was going to make it through the answer, never mind through the debate or through a second term," she said on June 27 on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Kelly, 53, pointed out how Biden, 81, appeared to fragile to be president and stay in office for another four more years.
"The contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has never been more stark. Trump came out calm, cool, collected. He looked comfortable. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he thinks the format actually helped his father stay composed and presidential. I think he is right. The inability for him to interrupt Biden due to the microphone situation did wind up helping Trump. He maintained his dignity for the most part. He was in control and strong the entire time – unlike his opponent," she stated.
"I have never seen anything like that. I have never seen a politician at any level perform like Joe Biden performed tonight. And not only do I have questions about whether he will be his party’s nominee, I have questions about whether he can possibly serve out his term. He is the president of the United States right now – that man, who couldn’t spit out numbers, say trillion or billion correctly, and lied to every answer because he seemed confused. How was that our leader? How are the Democrats going to nominate that man? And shame on you, Jill Biden, for allowing that," she added.
As OK! previously reported, some Democrats are nervous as to what the future holds ahead of the 2024 election.
"I want answers from all these top Democrats who have been telling us how robust he is behind the scenes. That is who I want to hear from most. You lied. Did you not think this moment was going to come? Did you think we would never see this? Why did you agree to put him out on the debate stage when you knew what the truth was and that we would eventually find it out for ourselves? It is a dark day for this country. He is our leader. No one wants to see him embarrassed, but we embarrassed ourselves tonight. That is our president, and he could very well win a second term if the Democrats continue their lawfare and don’t do the responsible thing here," she said about Biden's appearance.
However, Biden made it clear he's not going anywhere.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster said, The Hill reported on Friday, June 28.