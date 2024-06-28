'It Is Over for Joe Biden': Megyn Kelly Says 2024 Debate Was 'an Unmitigated Disaster' and 'Uncomfortable to Watch'

Kelly, 53, pointed out how Biden, 81, appeared to fragile to be president and stay in office for another four more years.

"The contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has never been more stark. Trump came out calm, cool, collected. He looked comfortable. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he thinks the format actually helped his father stay composed and presidential. I think he is right. The inability for him to interrupt Biden due to the microphone situation did wind up helping Trump. He maintained his dignity for the most part. He was in control and strong the entire time – unlike his opponent," she stated.

"I have never seen anything like that. I have never seen a politician at any level perform like Joe Biden performed tonight. And not only do I have questions about whether he will be his party’s nominee, I have questions about whether he can possibly serve out his term. He is the president of the United States right now – that man, who couldn’t spit out numbers, say trillion or billion correctly, and lied to every answer because he seemed confused. How was that our leader? How are the Democrats going to nominate that man? And shame on you, Jill Biden, for allowing that," she added.