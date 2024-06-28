OK Magazine
VP Kamala Harris Fiercely Defends President Joe Biden After Shaky Performance at 2024 Debate

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

VP Kamala Harris came to President Joe Biden's defense after the Thursday, June 27, debate wrapped.

Source: mega

Kamala Harris stuck up for President Joe Biden following the debate.

“Yes, it was a slow start, but it was a strong finish,” Harris, 59, said while talking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, adding that “what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people on substance, on policy, on performance. Joe Biden is extraordinarily strong.”

The TV host, 57, hit back, stating that Democrats are the ones who called Biden's performance a "disaster" and a "train wreck."

Source: mega

VP Kamala Harris admitted the debate started off 'slow.'

“Listen, people can debate on style points,” Harris shot back. “But ultimately, this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance, and the contrast is clear.”

Cooper didn't stop there though, as he pointed out that Biden seemed like "a different person on the stage" during the Democratic primaries in 2019.

Source: mega

VP Kamala Harris said this is 'one of the most important elections in our lifetime.'

Harris said, “I got the point that you are making about a one and a half hour debate tonight. I am talking about three and a half years of performance in work that has been historic.”

“Can you say that you are not concerned at all having watched the president’s performance tonight?” Cooper continued to press the politician, to which she replied: “It was a slow start. That’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point. I’m talking about the choice in November. I’m talking about one of the most important elections in our lifetime.”

As OK! previously reported, Democrats are reportedly freaking out that Biden, 81, is not able to handle being president.

“This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told The New York Post. “Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent."

Source: mega

Joe Biden thought the event went 'pretty well.'

However, Biden thought the event was pretty seamless.

“I think we did well,” Biden said.

“No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times,” he said, noting he had a sore throat.

As soon as Biden, who later admitted he had a cold, spoke, people were nervous about his well-being. One person wrote, "Joe Biden’s voice ran out after the first sentence #Debates2024," while another said, "Why does Biden sound like SpongeBob when he needed water? #Debates2024."

A third person added, "Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes. I hope they have doctors and nurses there. #debate #Debates2024."

