'What in the AI Is That?': Jill Zarin Fans Shocked as ‘RHONY’ Alum Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Fans criticized Jill Zarin for filtering her photo with her sister.

RHONY alum Jill Zarin stunned fans when she shared a new photo on her Instagram that many have alleged is either AI-generated or heavily edited.

Zarin took to her social media to celebrate National Sisters Day, posting a picture of herself with her sibling Lisa Wexler.

“Every day is #sisters day!” Zarin wrote. “How lucky am I to have the best sister in the world? #sisters.”

Fans couldn’t help but immediately take to the comments section, as Zarin and her sister looked exceptionally young in the photo.