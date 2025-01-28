'What in the AI Is That?': Jill Zarin Fans Shocked as ‘RHONY’ Alum Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo
RHONY alum Jill Zarin stunned fans when she shared a new photo on her Instagram that many have alleged is either AI-generated or heavily edited.
Zarin took to her social media to celebrate National Sisters Day, posting a picture of herself with her sibling Lisa Wexler.
“Every day is #sisters day!” Zarin wrote. “How lucky am I to have the best sister in the world? #sisters.”
Fans couldn’t help but immediately take to the comments section, as Zarin and her sister looked exceptionally young in the photo.
“What in the AI is that?” one user asked, suggesting the photo had been a product of artificial intelligence rather than a real picture. Multiple users commented on the “filter” and “FaceTune” they alleged the photo had been put through.
While some Instagram members noted the pair looked “amazing” and “beautiful,” others were more critical, saying neither of them “look like” this and they know it. A few comments even went as far as to ask where “Jill” was, joking it wasn’t her in the photo.
Zarin is no stranger to controversy, as she's been under fire for her support of President Donald Trump, something she partially attests to becoming “more conservative” as she has aged. As OK! reported, Zarin attended Trump’s second inauguration and the celebratory Liberty Ball at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. Amid political turmoil in the U.S., Zarin expressed nobody seemed “upset” about her trip to the nation’s capital.
"All I saw were people all over the city, whether they were Republicans or Democrats," she shared of her experience surrounding the inauguration. "And I truly mean that. Just happy. Everybody was just in a great mood, even though it was cold."
The former Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast member revealed the scene at the inauguration’s celebrations was not very “Hollywood,” but rather people from “big businesses" attended.
“I'm sorry that Hollywood can't even get behind getting the hostages home,” Zarin told Fox News on January 23, expressing one of the reasons she felt big stars from the entertainment world were not in attendance for Trump’s inauguration. “I just don't understand it. They're not wearing a yellow ribbon, but when there were other things in the world, you know, hashtag … Michelle Obama, hashtag, get the girls home.”
The former frenemy of Bethenny Frankel went on to say the situation “blows her mind” that Hollywood elites won't use their voice to help bring the hostages home. “I’m not going to stay silent anymore,” she vowed.
Politics aside, Zarin has also been controversial in the RHONY world, with many of the original cast members blaming her for why a legacy show never came to fruition. According to Zarin, she wanted equal pay for all the original cast members to return after she was offered less than they were, but Bravo tried to make her look bad by putting out a story claiming she wanted $1 million per episode.