Donald Trump's Inauguration Swag Bag Revealed as It Includes Some of the President's Favorite Things

The inauguration gift bag included a large red leather journal, a matching red leather coin and a watch dish — all elegantly embossed with a sketch of the U.S. Capitol.

One of the standout gifts was a commemorative medal featuring the likenesses of President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. On the other side of the medal were the running mates’ names.

Guests were also given a commemorative bottle of President Trump’s favorite beverage, Diet Coke. The bottle said, “The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025.”