Donald Trump's Inauguration Swag Bag Revealed as It Includes Some of the President's Favorite Things
Attendees of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., were in for a treat as they received exclusive gift bags filled with mementos.
VIP guests personally invited by President Trump and his family were the fortunate recipients of these special tokens.
The inauguration gift bag included a large red leather journal, a matching red leather coin and a watch dish — all elegantly embossed with a sketch of the U.S. Capitol.
One of the standout gifts was a commemorative medal featuring the likenesses of President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. On the other side of the medal were the running mates’ names.
Guests were also given a commemorative bottle of President Trump’s favorite beverage, Diet Coke. The bottle said, “The inauguration of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, January 20, 2025.”
One user on X, Kenny Manta, shared images of the items.
"Being invited to the inauguration for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance came with the perks of an amazing swag bag," they wrote. "What was inside? Check it out."
Kenny posted a photo of a tag included with the gift bag which read: "Thank you for attending the Trump Vance inauguration. We look forward to celebrating with you this weekend. Please enjoy these gifts as a token of our appreciation."
- 10 Moments From Donald Trump's Inauguration That Went Viral: From His Awkward Air-Kiss With Melania to Elon Musk's Fascist-Style Salute and More
- 'Looks Like a Demonic AI': J.D. Vance Ridiculed for His 'Creepy' Inaugural Portrait Days Before He Becomes VP
- Joe Biden Reveals Donald Trump Left Him A 'Generous' Letter Before He Left Office — But Remains Tight-Lipped On Details
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The bag also included a mug and a separate, canvas tote bag, which could also be used to hold all the goodies included.
Kenny added: "10/10 swag bag. Would vote again. Only thing that would have made this bag better is finding some $trump coins inside. What else could’ve been inside the swag bag?"
There were also a number of famous faces in attendance, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, influencers, podcasters and Carrie Underwood, who suffered a major technical glitch during her rendition of America The Beautiful.
"If you know the words, help me out here," she said when the music malfunction occurred before going on to sing the song a cappella.
Donald's five children — Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron — were also present at the Trump family patriarch's inauguration. During the ceremony, the eldest Trump child was even seen shedding tears as Donald was sworn into office.
Some of the other attendees included Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.