The star studded event was filled with Zarin's fellow housewives such as Vicki Gunvalson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Leeanne Locken, Caroline Brooks, Barbara Kavovit and Kara Alloway. The businesswoman's good pals Julia Haart and Dina Lohan were also on hand for the swanky charity event.

The annual luncheon was thrown in honor of her late husband Bobby Zarin, who sadly passed away from cancer in January 2018. This is the first time in two years that the event has made it's way back to South Hampton.

"We miss him [Bobby] terribly and after he passed, I didn't want to really do it. I did it one more time. But it wasn't the same. Then we took a year off and then the pandemic happened," she explains, noting that when the opportunity came back around again, she jumped at it. "As long as someone does all the heavy lifting, I'll invite all the people and make it happen."