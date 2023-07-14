Jill Zarin Teases What She and Her Party Planners Have in Store for the 'RHONY' Alum's Star-Studded Hamptons Luncheon

Every year, the event brings Bravo elites together to raise money and support small businesses with numerous vendors — and the reality star couldn't be more excited to be a part of making this special day come to life.

"It feels very rewarding when people reach out to us and ask when the event is. I love when people share with me how much they love coming and that they still use things that they got years ago. I think the most popular were the Silver, Gold and Rose Gold Quilted Koala bags that retail for $225 alone," Zarin says of her love for the yearly gathering.

"I think I am the one who looks forward to it the most. I get to host the best charity event of the season and give away the best-in-class products like we do every year," she spills. "Our event has launched quite a few brands over the years including Mophie, Oaura Ring and EOS lip balm to name a few."