Jill Zarin Teases What She and Her Party Planners Have in Store for the 'RHONY' Alum's Star-Studded Hamptons Luncheon
Jill Zarin is gearing up for the most fabulous event of the summer!
On Saturday, July 29, The Real Housewives of New York City OG will host her annual Luxury Luncheon, Benefitting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in Southampton, New York, alongside A-list party planners Sean Koski and Brian Kelly.
Every year, the event brings Bravo elites together to raise money and support small businesses with numerous vendors — and the reality star couldn't be more excited to be a part of making this special day come to life.
"It feels very rewarding when people reach out to us and ask when the event is. I love when people share with me how much they love coming and that they still use things that they got years ago. I think the most popular were the Silver, Gold and Rose Gold Quilted Koala bags that retail for $225 alone," Zarin says of her love for the yearly gathering.
"I think I am the one who looks forward to it the most. I get to host the best charity event of the season and give away the best-in-class products like we do every year," she spills. "Our event has launched quite a few brands over the years including Mophie, Oaura Ring and EOS lip balm to name a few."
The show-stopping event of the summer couldn't possibly go on without the help of Koski and Kelly, as the trio has been working together for years to pull off the star-studded day — a team effort that the businesswoman is particularly proud of.
"Working with Brian Kelly and Sean Koski is a dream because they literally do EVERYTHING having to do with the actual event not just managing all of the amazing brands we procure, but they handle the small details and help make sure it's a fun time for me and all of my guests invited!" she gushes.
As for what to expect this year, Zarin notes that many of her Bravo and reality star pals will attend the lavish celebration. "I don't want to give away all the surprises!" she exclaims, before hinting: "This year Sutton Strake from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming for the first time, and my girlfriend Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be coming back! Kristen Taekman [RHONY], Margaret Josephs [RHONJ], Aviva Drescher [RHONY], Kristen Doute [Vanderpump Rules] and Tayshia Adams [The Bachelor] will be there as well."
"Aside from the great food and drinks we're offering this year, including one from Margaret Josephs, who is showcasing her new non-alcoholic sparkling cocktails this summer, my guests should get ready to be pampered and treated to a day they'll never forget," Zarin teases, noting, "For the celebs who don't live in The Hamptons, we have accommodations arranged and even host a private dinner for the night before which is always really fun."