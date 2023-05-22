'RHOT' Star Kara Alloway Reveals How Her Real-Life Experience in Front of Reality Television Cameras Helped Her Write New Novel 'Most Hated'

Although the former fashion writer makes it clear that while the story is largely inspired by her experience, not all Housewives cities have the same shooting and production process. "In my discussions with the other Housewives, Kyle [Richards], Vicki, Leanne, Jill [Zarin], franchise to franchise, because you have different production companies," she explains.

"For example, I was talking about the psychological assessments with Brandi [Glanville] and she said for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they don't do a psychological assessment. She said, 'For Traitors, I had to do that, but not for RHOBH,'" she continues.

"But my psychological assessment — it was three hours long!" Alloway remembers of the long process. "That was a corporate psychological assessment and the company does it. They do it for companies to say, 'Is this the best position? Is this the best fit for this person?'"