'RHOT' Star Kara Alloway Reveals How Her Real-Life Experience in Front of Reality Television Cameras Helped Her Write New Novel 'Most Hated'
Kara Alloway is breaking new ground in the Housewives world.
The Real Housewives of Toronto alum takes reality television lovers behind the scenes and into the minds of cast members in her debut novel, Most Hated. The thrilling work of fiction depicts a group of glamorous women in New York City as they begin filming a new Housewives-esque series — and the drama that ensues.
Alloway chats exclusively with OK! about how she was inspired by her season on the Canadian version of the hit Bravo franchise to write the novel, her experience of what goes into getting cast and what makes an excellent television villain.
"The things I went through inform my characterization one hundred percent," she says about creating the vibrant personalities and situations in the book. "That level of anxiety. I've talked to people like LeeAnne [Locken] and Vicki [Gunvalson] and stuff, and we all say, 'Unless you are a participant, you don't get it.' Even people who are friends of Housewives, it's different because the way the contract is set up."
Although the former fashion writer makes it clear that while the story is largely inspired by her experience, not all Housewives cities have the same shooting and production process. "In my discussions with the other Housewives, Kyle [Richards], Vicki, Leanne, Jill [Zarin], franchise to franchise, because you have different production companies," she explains.
"For example, I was talking about the psychological assessments with Brandi [Glanville] and she said for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they don't do a psychological assessment. She said, 'For Traitors, I had to do that, but not for RHOBH,'" she continues.
"But my psychological assessment — it was three hours long!" Alloway remembers of the long process. "That was a corporate psychological assessment and the company does it. They do it for companies to say, 'Is this the best position? Is this the best fit for this person?'"
The radio host explains that with that evaluation, the producers asked her anxiety-inducing questions to put her in stressful situations, which may have been one of the reasons why she became the infamous villain of the RHOT cast. "I thought I was being so clever during the assessment — second guessing them and stuff. I'm probably a little bit too honest and forthright," she laughs.
"But when it was done I called up the company," Alloway admits about asking to see the results of the assessment. "So he [the doctor] sent it to me and the first line said, 'Kara Alloway has a very high emotional intelligence.' When I later sat in on this how to cast reality television casting session with Jonathan Murray — who casted The Real World in The Simple Life — the very first note he said was to look for in a villain is very high emotional intelligence. When I saw that, I went, 'Oh, well of course I was the villain! My gosh! This it on a silver platter!'"
MOST HATED: A Novel releases May 30 and is available for preorder now.