Jillian Michaels Admits She Voted for Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'He's Not My First Choice'
Jillian Michaels revealed who she voted for ahead of the 2024 election.
“I did vote for Donald Trump," the fitness guru, 50, said on "The Rubin Report" podcast. “I put it this way, he wasn't my choice out of the candidates that were running for the primary. I do understand his flaws. Trust me, I could list all of them, but the problem for me is that it becomes a question of lesser evils.” “So he's he's not my first choice. I don't endorse him. I don't wanna tell anybody who to vote for," she continued. “There's one candidate in the world that I that I would run over broken glass for, and I hope that day comes and I've made that clear to this individual that I would endorse and go to town and bend over backwards and throw it all to the wolves because I I believe in this person so much, Tulsi [Gabbard].”
Michaels previously spoke about how she wasn't a fan of Kamala Harris back in August.
"I actually voted for her years ago for Senate, believe it or not, because… I'm gonna be honest. I liked that she was a woman. I liked that she was of color," Michaels told Fox News Digital.
"But since then, I'm underwhelmed by what she's done. Like, if we're just looking at what she's done, I don't really understand what the major accomplishments are," she added.
Michaels said she didn't support Harris, 60, becoming the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out in July.
"What just happened with Kamala Harris? Bad. Same bad, same kind of bad," Michaels said. "So she didn't get one vote. Not one vote. Not one. Again, I'm not a politician. I'm just a regular person. But this is why you're like, 'Well, that's alarming. Oh, God.' But over here I'm like, 'Well, that's alarming.' She didn't get one vote. She was like, how do we get here? She's being put in that role by very powerful corporate interests."
"As a democracy, we're supposed to choose who gets that nomination… People on the right were saying, 'Hey, this is what's gonna happen. And they're gonna keep Biden in there so he doesn't look like a lame duck. And then he's gonna drop out at the very last minute and they're gonna slot in exactly who they want. And then there'll be no time for a vicious primary where the Democratic candidates would tear each other apart, because you saw that happen with the Republicans. And the long and short of it is, I just want people to see on both sides the fact that they're both lying. They're both pulling the same stuff. Both sides," she continued.