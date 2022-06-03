Shots Fired! Jim Bob Duggar's Sister Insists Josh Needs 'Psychological Help'

Josh was arrested last year after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership in April 2021. Illicit child abuse material was found on the former Counting On alum's computer, which an agent later described as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine."

"I was very shocked about everything that has happened," Deanna told the outlet. She also explained it was hard to know who to believe when she was hearing one thing from certain members of the family and other things in the media. "I was told some different things. It's a really complicated situation when you're told one thing and something else happens."