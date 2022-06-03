Shots Fired! Jim Bob Duggar's Sister Insists Josh Needs 'Psychological Help'
Jim Bob Duggar's sister, Deanna, broke her silence on her nephew Josh's horrific sex crimes that landed him behind bars.
The father-of-seven was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. Six months later, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to 151 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children.
"I think he's guilty," Deanna — who is Amy King's (neé Duggar) mother — confessed in an interview with The Sun. "I think he should get some help to really find out what is going on. Find out what caused all this and get the psychological help he needs."
"My father had serious mental issues," she added. "It could've been passed down to Josh. I do not know."
Josh was arrested last year after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership in April 2021. Illicit child abuse material was found on the former Counting On alum's computer, which an agent later described as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine."
"I was very shocked about everything that has happened," Deanna told the outlet. She also explained it was hard to know who to believe when she was hearing one thing from certain members of the family and other things in the media. "I was told some different things. It's a really complicated situation when you're told one thing and something else happens."
"I was watching our local news and we heard that homeland security stopped by Josh’s car lot," she reportedly told the outlet. "I called one of the family members and I asked if it was true and they said, ‘No, they just stopped by.’ Homeland Security doesn't just stop by."
"I tried to make sense of it. What in the world is going on? I was told it was an ex-con [who downloaded the child pornography.] I kept trying to figure it out," she continued. "They had too much evidence against my nephew. It breaks my heart because I don't understand his thinking."