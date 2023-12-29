Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 15-Year-Old Nephew Moves Out of Their Arkansas Home After They 'Give Up' Guardianship
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nephew has officially moved out of their spacious, Arkansas home after living with his aunt and uncle for roughly seven years.
The Duggars first took custody of Tyler Hutchins in 2016, after it was found that his mother, Rachel Hutchins — Michelle’s sister Carolyn's daughter — was unable to meet his needs as a parent.
Tyler is currently living with his grandparents, John Martin and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, who reside in a modest, 1,0008 square-foot house around 30 minutes away from the Duggar family compound.
This comes after a December 21 court filing determined it would be in the teenager's "best interest" for his grandparents to be "appointed permanent guardians."
"The appointment of John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins as guardians of Tyler Wayne Hutchins is necessary to protect the minor and his estate," the court documents continued, noting Rachel is still "unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs," and his biological father is "undetermined and is not listed on the birth certificate."
"It is therefore considered, ordered and adjudged, that Petitioners, John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, are appointed Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of Tyler Wayne Hutchins," the filing concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Jim Bob and Michelle agreed to give up guardianship of Tyler earlier this year so he could live with his grandmother and grandfather full time.
"We specifically consent to the appointment of his grandparents, John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, as general guardians of minor child Tyler Wayne Hutchins and enter our appearance for any necessary purposes and proceedings in any court of contempt jurisdiction to be instituted for formal and legal guardianship of said child," the couple's statements read according to court documents filed in June 2023.
It has not been publicly specified what led to the Hutchins' decision to seek custody of Tyler. Their petition only stated they were requesting guardianship because they were "legally qualified" and they were the "fit and proper persons to provide for the care and welfare of Tyler."
The Sun obtained the details of the legal filing confirming Tyler's custody situation and confirmed he moved out of the Duggar home.