OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jim Bob Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 15-Year-Old Nephew Moves Out of Their Arkansas Home After They 'Give Up' Guardianship

michelle duggar jim bob nephew
Source: @DUGGARFAMINSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's nephew has officially moved out of their spacious, Arkansas home after living with his aunt and uncle for roughly seven years.

The Duggars first took custody of Tyler Hutchins in 2016, after it was found that his mother, Rachel Hutchins — Michelle’s sister Carolyn's daughter — was unable to meet his needs as a parent.

Article continues below advertisement
jim bob michelle duggar give up custody nephew after docuseries
Source: @DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

Tyler Hutchins celebrating his 13th birthday at Top Golf.

Tyler is currently living with his grandparents, John Martin and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, who reside in a modest, 1,0008 square-foot house around 30 minutes away from the Duggar family compound.

This comes after a December 21 court filing determined it would be in the teenager's "best interest" for his grandparents to be "appointed permanent guardians."

Article continues below advertisement
jim bob michelle duggars nephew moves out give up custody
Source: @DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

Tyler and several of his cousins at his 13th birthday party.

"The appointment of John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins as guardians of Tyler Wayne Hutchins is necessary to protect the minor and his estate," the court documents continued, noting Rachel is still "unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs," and his biological father is "undetermined and is not listed on the birth certificate."

"It is therefore considered, ordered and adjudged, that Petitioners, John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, are appointed Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of Tyler Wayne Hutchins," the filing concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
jim bob michelle duggars nephew moves out give up custody
Source: @DUGGARFAMINSTAGRAM

Jim Bob and Michelle became Tyler's legal guardians in 2016.

MORE ON:
Jim Bob Duggar

As OK! previously reported, Jim Bob and Michelle agreed to give up guardianship of Tyler earlier this year so he could live with his grandmother and grandfather full time.

"We specifically consent to the appointment of his grandparents, John Martin Hutchins and Carolyn Jeanette Hutchins, as general guardians of minor child Tyler Wayne Hutchins and enter our appearance for any necessary purposes and proceedings in any court of contempt jurisdiction to be instituted for formal and legal guardianship of said child," the couple's statements read according to court documents filed in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
jim bob michelle duggars nephew moves out give up custody
Source: @DUGGARFAMINSTAGRAM

They agreed to give up guardianship in June 2023.

It has not been publicly specified what led to the Hutchins' decision to seek custody of Tyler. Their petition only stated they were requesting guardianship because they were "legally qualified" and they were the "fit and proper persons to provide for the care and welfare of Tyler."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Sun obtained the details of the legal filing confirming Tyler's custody situation and confirmed he moved out of the Duggar home.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.