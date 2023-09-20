Michelle Duggar Used to Gift 'Spanking Rods' to New Moms at Baby Showers: Source

Michelle Duggar allegedly gave out "rods of correction" as gifts to new mothers at her church, according to a source who spoke with popular TLC blogger Katie Joy, also known as WithoutACrystalBall.

The source, who was only identified as "Alice", claimed that she would "never forget" the day that the mother-of-19 brought a flexible rod to her baby shower and gave it to her as a gift to eventually use on her soon-to-be born child.