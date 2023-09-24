Jim Bob and Michelle 'Focused on Their Image' After Jill Duggar Exposed Secrets About Her Dysfunctional Family in Memoir
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were left scrambling after the release of daughter Jill Duggar's bombshell memoir, Counting the Cost, which revealed embarrassing details of her strained relationships with some of her family members — particularly with her dad.
A source spilled that the Duggar patriarch and matriarch are both upset by the revelations in the tell-all tome because "they’ve carefully cultivated this image of being wholesome parents, but Jill describes them as mean and spiteful."
"Jim Bob and Michelle are so focused on their image and their standing in their community," the source added. "Jill believes they prioritize that over their family’s happiness."
As OK! previously reported, Jill shared that she currently has very limited contact with her father in one of the chapters of her book.
"With my dad, we mostly see him at weddings, funerals, and then sometimes a few other events here and there. But yeah, it’s complicated," she explained. "We really don’t have a whole lot of conversations at this point in our relationship with my family about the whole family drama situation. We feel like we have kind of just had to make our own decisions and realize that you can’t change people."
The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — also recalled a time where Jim Bob allegedly "verbally abused" her over her choice to get a nose piercing.
"He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake," she wrote in an excerpt of her memoir. "He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life."
She later texted her father that she didn't feel like continuing their conversation "when I feel like there might be a chance I'm just going to be verbally abused, manipulated, and emotionally hurt."
In a recent interview, Jill also revealed that after news about her book came out, her father had some harsh words for her other siblings.
"My dad texted the entire family group text (since we’re still in the group thread) and he was just saying, 'This is so sad' and basically threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance," she told an outlet.
Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement to People following the release of Jill's book.
"We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love," the statement read. "We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ. We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment."
