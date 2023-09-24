Jim Bob and Michelle 'Focused on Their Image' After Jill Duggar Exposed Secrets About Her Dysfunctional Family in Memoir

The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — also recalled a time where Jim Bob allegedly "verbally abused" her over her choice to get a nose piercing.

"He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake," she wrote in an excerpt of her memoir. "He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life."

She later texted her father that she didn't feel like continuing their conversation "when I feel like there might be a chance I'm just going to be verbally abused, manipulated, and emotionally hurt."