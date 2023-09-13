Jill Duggar Reveals She Mostly Sees Her Dad Jim Bob at Weddings and Funerals Amid Feud: 'You Can't Change People'

"He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake. He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life," she wrote in an excerpt of the memoir.

"He hated that hunk of metal in my nose," she added. "He despised how I was dressing in ways that put sexual thoughts in guys' minds. Instead of his Sweet Jilly Muffin, I was now a threat to the rest of his children, and a threat to his authority."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!