Jill Duggar Reveals She Mostly Sees Her Dad Jim Bob at Weddings and Funerals Amid Feud: 'You Can't Change People'

Sep. 13 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Jill Duggar Dillard and her father, Jim Bob, have had a strained relationship for years, but their struggles have been brought back into the spotlight over the past several months as she continues to bravely speak out about never-before-heard details of her strict upbringing.

The 32-year-old most recently opened up about her volatile relationship with the Duggar patriarch in a sit-down interview promoting her newly-released memoir, Counting the Cost, during which she revealed she has very limited contact with him.

Jill and Derick Dillard's book hit shelves on Tuesday, September 12.

"With my dad, we mostly see him at weddings, funerals, and then sometimes a few other events here and there," Jill explained. "But yeah, it’s complicated."

The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — also clarified that she tries not to involve her mother, Michelle, in "too much."

Jill details several heated arguments between herself and her father, Jim Bob, in her book.

"We really don’t have a whole lot of conversations at this point in our relationship with my family about the whole family drama situation," she continued. "We feel like we have kind of just had to make our own decisions and realize that you can’t change people."

This comes after OK! reported that Jill accused her father of verbally abusing her over her choice to get a nose ring.

Jill shares three boys with her husband, Derick.

"He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake. He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life," she wrote in an excerpt of the memoir.

"He hated that hunk of metal in my nose," she added. "He despised how I was dressing in ways that put sexual thoughts in guys' minds. Instead of his Sweet Jilly Muffin, I was now a threat to the rest of his children, and a threat to his authority."

Jill spoke with Access about the status of her relationship with Jim Bob.

