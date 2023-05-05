Mama June Shannon Says 'We Don't Know What the End Game' Is With Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare & Aggressive' Cancer
Mama June Shannon revealed how her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is doing as she battles a "very rare and aggressive" form of cancer.
In March, it was revealed that Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after she kept having stomach aches, leading her to see a doctor in January.
Now, Anna has "lost all her hair," as the cancer has spread to her liver, spleen and lungs at a rapid pace.
"Just depends on what day it is," the 43-year-old said in a new interview as to how Anna, who shares two daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with ex-husband Michael Cardwell, is holding up, adding that she's undergone a second round of chemotherapy to treat adrenal carcinoma. "She sleeps a lot. She doesn't want to eat some days."
"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy," the matriarch stated. "As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."
Anna will undergo another round of chemotherapy next week and will get a scan on Saturday, May 6. The family will receive the results on May 9.
As OK! previously reported, Anna's sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson confirmed the news about what the family was going through.
"And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," Thompson, 17, wrote alongside a screenshot of an article which talked about the medical issue. "No matter how famous they are. yes, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."
Despite the bleak diagnosis, the silver lining is that June and Anna, who haven't been on the best of terms, are coming together during this time. “June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer,” the insider revealed.
“June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past,” the source continued. “She’s now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna’s kids.”
