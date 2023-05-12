OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health
OK LogoHEALTH

Honey Boo Boo's Sister Anna Shares 'Things Are Looking Good' as 28-Year-Old Starts 'Round 3 of Chemo' for Cancer

honey boo boos sister anna looking good starts round chemo
Source: @annamarie35/instagram
By:

May 11 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Staying optimistic. Reality star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell updated fans on her cancer journey with a new Instagram post, revealing she just started her third round of chemotherapy.

On Wednesday, May, 10, the 28-year-old posted a photo from the day prior, noting she had a "pretty good day" while out to eat with boyfriend Eldridge Toney at Cracker Barrel.

Article continues below advertisement
honey boo boos sister anna looking good starts round chemo
Source: @annamarie35/instagram

"[The food] was good going down but not up 😂 ," quipped the eldest sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. "But over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏."

Cardwell's adrenal carcinoma diagnosis was revealed in late March, when her family members explained she had stage 4 cancer that spread through her liver, kidney and lung.

Article continues below advertisement
honey boo boos sister anna looking good starts round chemo
Source: @annamarie35/instagram

Cardwell first went to see doctors in January after experiencing severe stomach pain. The following month, she began chemo, which has resulted in hair loss, as OK! previously reported.

In a recent interview, her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, 43, revealed the young adult's days differ every week.

MORE ON:
HEALTH
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"She sleeps a lot. She doesn't want to eat some days," the matriarch explained, noting she helps care for Cardwell's two daughters, who she shares with ex Michael Cardwell.

"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy. As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child," said Shannon. "We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."

honey boo boos sister anna looking good starts round chemo
Source: mega

The silver lining in the situation is that the ordeal has reportedly helped the women patch up their broken bond, as they were once estranged due to Shannon's drug addiction and life choices.

"June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer," a source told a news outlet. "June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past. She’s now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna’s kids."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.