Honey Boo Boo's Sister Anna Shares 'Things Are Looking Good' as 28-Year-Old Starts 'Round 3 of Chemo' for Cancer
Staying optimistic. Reality star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell updated fans on her cancer journey with a new Instagram post, revealing she just started her third round of chemotherapy.
On Wednesday, May, 10, the 28-year-old posted a photo from the day prior, noting she had a "pretty good day" while out to eat with boyfriend Eldridge Toney at Cracker Barrel.
"[The food] was good going down but not up 😂 ," quipped the eldest sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. "But over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏."
Cardwell's adrenal carcinoma diagnosis was revealed in late March, when her family members explained she had stage 4 cancer that spread through her liver, kidney and lung.
Cardwell first went to see doctors in January after experiencing severe stomach pain. The following month, she began chemo, which has resulted in hair loss, as OK! previously reported.
In a recent interview, her mother, "Mama June" Shannon, 43, revealed the young adult's days differ every week.
"She sleeps a lot. She doesn't want to eat some days," the matriarch explained, noting she helps care for Cardwell's two daughters, who she shares with ex Michael Cardwell.
"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy. As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child," said Shannon. "We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."
The silver lining in the situation is that the ordeal has reportedly helped the women patch up their broken bond, as they were once estranged due to Shannon's drug addiction and life choices.
"June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer," a source told a news outlet. "June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past. She’s now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna’s kids."