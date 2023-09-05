OK Magazine
Jimmy Buffett's Final Days Revealed: How the Singer's Positive Attitude Brought His Family Members 'Joy' Before His Death

Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Even when the end was near, Jimmy Buffett remained positive and relaxed.

In a new interview, the music icon's sister, Laurie Buffett McGuane, and her husband, Tom McGuane, opened up about Buffett's final days and how he maintained his "joy" until his last breath.

Source: Mega

Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1 at age 76.

"He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working, and creative," the 83-year-old said of his beloved brother-in-law. "It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way."

According to the "Margaritaville" singer's sibling, she and their sister Lucy were by Buffett's side as he passed over, and nothing was left unsaid. "We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days," Buffett McGuane explained.

Source: Mega

Jimmy Buffett was surrounded by loved ones during his death.

"We would repeat stories, and Jimmy would laugh and nod his head to let us know that he remembered. I have never seen Jimmy depressed ever. Not even at the end. We all like to joke and laugh, and that was very much Jimmy," she continued.

Most of all, the 73-year-old expressed how much happiness the rock star spread throughout their family and the world at large. "He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now," Buffett McGuane emotionally stated while noting how hard it was for Buffett to cancel shows in the months leading up to his death.

Source: Mega

Jimmy Buffert's sister Laurie Buffett McGuane applauded her brother's "joy" in his final days.

"When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe. Even though I have Tom, it will be a whole new thing for me to be without my brother Jimmy," she added.

After the news broke about the musician, Buffett McGuane shared a sweet childhood photo along with their other sibling to Instagram alongside a caption that read, "Lulu [sister Lucy] and I were just with Bubba [Buffett's nickname]. We talked about our childhood where only siblings can relate. I told him I've known him longer than anyone on the planet. He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand."

People spoke to Buffett's family members.

