Jimmy Buffett's Final Days Revealed: How the Singer's Positive Attitude Brought His Family Members 'Joy' Before His Death

"He was always high-spirited, fun-loving, hard-working, and creative," the 83-year-old said of his beloved brother-in-law. "It is remarkable to be able to say that he remained the same during the last month of his life. His sense of humor was fully intact. God bless him for keeping himself that way."

According to the "Margaritaville" singer's sibling, she and their sister Lucy were by Buffett's side as he passed over, and nothing was left unsaid. "We shared memories of our childhood with Jimmy during his last days," Buffett McGuane explained.