Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at Age 96 After Entering Hospice Care
Wife of former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, has sadly passed away at age 96.
On Sunday, November 19, the former first lady died after entering hospice care on Friday, November 17.
According to the Carter Center, the mother-of-four’s life ended at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, while surrounded by family.
Rosalynn was married to the 39th president for 77 years. Jimmy is now 99 years old and has been under hospice care since February.
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”
Rosalynn is survived by her and Jimmy’s kids: Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” her son Chip stated. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”
Plans for her memorial events and funeral ceremonies have yet to be set in stone.
As OK! previously reported, the tragic announcement came just days after the Carter Center revealed Rosalynn was put into hospice care.
"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," the message read. "The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."
This news was received months after it was confirmed the humanitarian had been diagnosed with dementia.
"Mrs. Carter has been the nation's leading mental health advocate for much of her life," the non-profit said on May 30. "First in the Georgia Governor's Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health."
"One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health," the statement noted. "We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor's offices around the country."
Additionally, back in February, Jimmy also entered hospice care "to spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of receiving "additional medical intervention" due to his many health struggles.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the Carter Center said.