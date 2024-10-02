Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former President Jimmy Carter on His 100th Birthday
Donald Trump just couldn't resist taking a jab at former President Jimmy Carter during a campaign speech in Waunakee, Wis., on Tuesday, October 1.
After calling President Joe Biden the worst president in U.S. history, he said, “Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison."
Carter, who was a one-term president from 1977 to 1981, is currently in hospice.
As OK! previously reported, the news was first announced about Carter's health in February 2023.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."
The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
- 'He's in Bad Shape': Donald Trump Doesn't Think President Joe 'Will Make It' to the 2024 Election
- Donald Trump's Doctor Claims Ex-Prez Is in 'Excellent Health' and Has Lost Weight on Joe Biden's 81st Birthday
- Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive' as He Attacks His Cognitive Abilities During Town Hall
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Carter has been critical of Trump in the past, stating, “I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal."
“The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything,” Carter's late wife, Rosalynn Carter, added.
Jimmy previously said he was hoping to live long enough to cast his vote in the 2024 election.
“I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” President Carter reportedly said.
In the meantime, Jimmy is doing his best to hold on.
“He’s doing okay,” his grandson Jason Carter said of Jimmy while at the “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" birthday concert on September 17.
“I mean he’s been in hospice for over 19 months now and he has really physically diminished and can’t do much on his own, but he is emotionally engaged and still having experiences and laughing, loving,” he added.
In June, Jason revealed there's "really been no change" in his grandfather's health in the past few years.
“After 77 years of marriage… I just think none of us really understand what it’s like for him right now,” Jason said, referring to his romance with Rosalynn, who died in November 2023 at 96 years old. “We have to embrace that fact, that there’s things about the spirit that you just can’t understand.”