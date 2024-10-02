or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former President Jimmy Carter on His 100th Birthday

donald trump takes aim at former president jimmy carter on his th birthday pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump made fun of Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump just couldn't resist taking a jab at former President Jimmy Carter during a campaign speech in Waunakee, Wis., on Tuesday, October 1.

After calling President Joe Biden the worst president in U.S. history, he said, “Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump takes aim at former president jimmy carter on his th birthday
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Carter turned 100 on October 1.

Carter, who was a one-term president from 1977 to 1981, is currently in hospice.

As OK! previously reported, the news was first announced about Carter's health in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump takes aim at former president jimmy carter on his th birthday
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Carter is currently in hospice.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Carter has been critical of Trump in the past, stating, “I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal."

“The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything,” Carter's late wife, Rosalynn Carter, added.

Jimmy previously said he was hoping to live long enough to cast his vote in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

“I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” President Carter reportedly said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump takes aim at former president jimmy carter on his th birthday
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Carter wants to vote for Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Jimmy is doing his best to hold on.

“He’s doing okay,” his grandson Jason Carter said of Jimmy while at the “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" birthday concert on September 17.

“I mean he’s been in hospice for over 19 months now and he has really physically diminished and can’t do much on his own, but he is emotionally engaged and still having experiences and laughing, loving,” he added.

In June, Jason revealed there's "really been no change" in his grandfather's health in the past few years.

“After 77 years of marriage… I just think none of us really understand what it’s like for him right now,” Jason said, referring to his romance with Rosalynn, who died in November 2023 at 96 years old. “We have to embrace that fact, that there’s things about the spirit that you just can’t understand.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.