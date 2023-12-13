Jimmy Fallon Jokes Donald Trump's Phone Data Consists of Tracking Domino's for 'Over 90 Hours' After His Records Are Seized for Evidence
Jack Smith, the Special Counsel, has plans to use Donald Trump's phone data as evidence against him in court. This development has caught the attention of the popular late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.
During a monologue on The Tonight Show, Fallon humorously speculated about what the phone data might reveal, suggesting that there would be a significant amount of time spent tracking the pizzas that Trump ordered.
Fallon jokingly suggested that Smith and his team were able to access Trump's phone by using Face ID on a pumpkin. However, Fallon wasn't content to wait for the trial to find out the details of the data, deciding to share some statistics of his own.
Fallon joked that Trump had spent "105 minutes on email, 380 minutes on phone calls, and a whopping 90 hours on Domino's pizza tracker."
The late-night host brought up Trump's recent announcement that he is selling a new set of digital trading cards featuring himself, including a physical card that displays his mug shot.
The physical card reportedly contains pieces of the suit he wore in the photo. However, in order to obtain this physical card, people have to purchase nearly 50 digital cards.
Fallon couldn't help but mock this limited availability, stating that there are currently only 870,000 cards available.
According to outlets, the value of the Trump digital trading cards is in free fall with no real sign of stopping.
On the morning of December 12, OpenSea recorded the cards as having a floor price of 0.209 Ethereum (ETH), which is around $453.97. Later that day, the price had slipped to 0.139, or around $301.92.
Each of the cards is advertised to be on sale for $99.
Last year, Trump revealed the cards in what was billed as a "major announcement," leaving some of his supporters disappointed.
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who had streamed the announcement, was criticized on X, formerly known as Twitter, for claiming the announcement would be a major campaign update.
One user joked, "Things I'm definitely not doing today: 1. Donating any more money. 2. Buying Donald Trump digital trading cards."
Another commented, "I really thought Donald Trump couldn’t stoop any lower. But he is back to selling lame digital trading cards after the last ones plummeted to zero value. Lineup to buy them, MAGA suckers."