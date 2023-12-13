Jimmy Fallon Jokes Donald Trump's Phone Data Consists of Tracking Domino's for 'Over 90 Hours' After His Records Are Seized for Evidence

During a monologue on The Tonight Show , Fallon humorously speculated about what the phone data might reveal, suggesting that there would be a significant amount of time spent tracking the pizzas that Trump ordered.

Jack Smith , the Special Counsel, has plans to use Donald Trump's phone data as evidence against him in court. This development has caught the attention of the popular late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon .

Fallon joked that Trump had spent "105 minutes on email, 380 minutes on phone calls, and a whopping 90 hours on Domino's pizza tracker."

Fallon jokingly suggested that Smith and his team were able to access Trump's phone by using Face ID on a pumpkin. However, Fallon wasn't content to wait for the trial to find out the details of the data, deciding to share some statistics of his own.

Jimmy Fallon also took jabs at Donald Trump new set of digital trading cards.

Fallon couldn't help but mock this limited availability, stating that there are currently only 870,000 cards available.

The physical card reportedly contains pieces of the suit he wore in the photo. However, in order to obtain this physical card, people have to purchase nearly 50 digital cards.

The late-night host brought up Trump's recent announcement that he is selling a new set of digital trading cards featuring himself, including a physical card that displays his mug shot .

According to outlets, the value of the Trump digital trading cards is in free fall with no real sign of stopping.

On the morning of December 12, OpenSea recorded the cards as having a floor price of 0.209 Ethereum (ETH), which is around $453.97. Later that day, the price had slipped to 0.139, or around $301.92.

Each of the cards is advertised to be on sale for $99.

