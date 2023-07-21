Donald Trump Blasted by Joe Scarborough for 'Threatening' Special Counsel Jack Smith Over Jail Time: 'He's Just So Stupid!'

"He doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has people all around him. All around him on January the 6th. That are testifying against him. No Democrats, no moderate Republicans, all Trumpers," the MSNBC host explained.

"Everybody that he has ever hired has gone before the grand jury. Everybody that was around him, January the 6th went before the grand jury. All Trumpers! And he’s going to be charged for some of the most serious crimes in America," Scarborough continued regarding Trump's legal woes.