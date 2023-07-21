Donald Trump Blasted by Joe Scarborough for 'Threatening' Special Counsel Jack Smith Over Jail Time: 'He's Just So Stupid!'
Not the smartest move. Donald Trump was put on blast after he "threatened" Special Counsel Jack Smith by warning him what could happen if he sentenced the former president to jail time for his numerous ongoing legal charges.
During the Friday morning, July 21, episode of Morning Joe, talk show host Joe Scarborough tore apart Trump for "stupidly" sending a threat to Smith — the federal prosecutor overseeing multiple investigations into the ex-POTUS.
As OK! previously reported, Trump joined "The Simon Conway Show" for a radio interview on Tuesday, July 18, where he claimed sentencing him to jail time would be "very dangerous" because "we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016."
After listening in on Trump's ridiculous remarks, Scarborough couldn't help but mock the controversial Republican, stating: "He’s just so stupid! He really is. He just doesn’t understand. He’s going up against the feds."
"He doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has people all around him. All around him on January the 6th. That are testifying against him. No Democrats, no moderate Republicans, all Trumpers," the MSNBC host explained.
"Everybody that he has ever hired has gone before the grand jury. Everybody that was around him, January the 6th went before the grand jury. All Trumpers! And he’s going to be charged for some of the most serious crimes in America," Scarborough continued regarding Trump's legal woes.
"And his response? His response, instead of talking to his lawyer saying, 'hey, get me a deal, I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but get me a deal because they’ve got me dead to rights. My own people are the people testifying against me. Get me a deal ...'" Scarborough continued, providing his opinion on how Trump should be handling his serious allegations.
"Instead of that. He goes on an Iowa radio show and like a mobster, threatens Jack Smith. Has he not looked at pictures of Jack Smith? This guy looks like the judge on Andor. All right. Yes, he looks like the guy that takes the good guy from the Star Wars galaxy and throws him into jail for life. He doesn’t understand," the talk show host concluded.
Trump was indicted and arrested back in April due to the alleged $130,000 "hush money" payment he made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, something he did in an effort to keep the adult film star quiet about their affair.
Come June, the 77-year-old was indicted and arrested for a second time in connection to the mishandling of classified documents. Last week, Trump revealed he received a letter from Smith informing him he was the "target" of the DOJ's investigation into the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
There is also a fourth probe being conducted in Georgia related to Trump's alleged phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, in which he asked him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election.