Trump! Giuliani! See the Shocking Mugshots From Georgia Indictment Arrests

trump giuliani pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 9:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump

donald trump mugshot
Source: mega

Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in one year.

Former president Donald Trump was charged with 13 felony counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

His bond was set for $200,000.

Mark Meadows

mark meadows mugshot
Source: mega

Meadows served as the 29th White House Chief of Staff in 2020 and 2021.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received two felony counts for racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Cathy Latham

cathleen latham
Source: mega

Latham was the fourth defendant in the case to turn herself in to authorities.

Republican official Cathy Latham received 11 counts.

Her charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Her bond was set for $75,000.

Rudy Giuliani

rudy giuliani
Source: mega

Both Trump and Giuliani received 13 felony counts in the bombshell case.

Former New York City mayor and ex Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is facing 13 counts in the indictment.

His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

His bond was set for $150,000.

David Shafer

david schafer
Source: mega

David Shafer surrendered himself on Wednesday, August 23.

Donald Trump

David Shafer, who previously served as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, received eight counts on charges of racketeering, false statements and writings, forgery in the first degree, impersonating a public officer and attempting to commit filing false documents.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Jenna Ellis

jenna ellis
Source: mega

Jenna Ellis was all smiles in her mugshot.

Jenna Ellis, a conservative attorney who used to work for Trump's legal team, is currently facing two counts for racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

Kenneth Chesebro

kenneth chesebro
Source: mega

Kenneth Chesebro served as Trump's campaign attorney.

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was hit with seven counts.

His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

His bond was set for $100,000.

Sidney Powell

sidney powell
Source: mega

Sidney Powell's mugshot was taken on Wednesday, August 23.

Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell also received seven counts.

Her charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Her bond was set for $100,000.

Ray Smith III

ray smith
Source: mega

Smith surrendered himself to Fulton County police on Wednesday, August 23.

Ray Smith III, who was on the legal team for Trump's reelection campaign, was hit with 12 counts.

His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

His bond was set for $50,000.

