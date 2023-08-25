Trump! Giuliani! See the Shocking Mugshots From Georgia Indictment Arrests

Former president Donald Trump was charged with 13 felony counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.

His bond was set for $200,000.