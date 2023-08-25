Trump! Giuliani! See the Shocking Mugshots From Georgia Indictment Arrests
Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump was charged with 13 felony counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
His bond was set for $200,000.
Mark Meadows
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received two felony counts for racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Cathy Latham
Republican official Cathy Latham received 11 counts.
Her charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.
Her bond was set for $75,000.
Rudy Giuliani
Former New York City mayor and ex Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is facing 13 counts in the indictment.
His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, false statements and writings and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.
His bond was set for $150,000.
David Shafer
David Shafer, who previously served as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, received eight counts on charges of racketeering, false statements and writings, forgery in the first degree, impersonating a public officer and attempting to commit filing false documents.
His bond was set at $75,000.
Jenna Ellis
Jenna Ellis, a conservative attorney who used to work for Trump's legal team, is currently facing two counts for racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Kenneth Chesebro
Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was hit with seven counts.
His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
His bond was set for $100,000.
Sidney Powell
Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell also received seven counts.
Her charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.
Her bond was set for $100,000.
Ray Smith III
Ray Smith III, who was on the legal team for Trump's reelection campaign, was hit with 12 counts.
His charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.
His bond was set for $50,000.