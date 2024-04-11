Jimmy Fallon Jokes Donald Trump Didn't Have Enough Money to Buy Milkshakes and Chicken at Chick-fil-A Stop Amid Money Woes: Watch
Jimmy Fallon made jokes about Donald Trump's recent stop at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, claiming the ex-president, 77, might not have had enough money to pay for the food amid his ongoing legal woes.
“Get this. Today, former President Trump held a fundraiser in Atlanta, and on his way to the event, he stopped at a local Chick-fil-A,” the late-night host, 49, said on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of his show.
He then showed footage of Trump ordering 30 milkshakes "and some chicken" for supporters, telling staff, "we're going to take care of the customers."
But Fallon wasn't sure if Trump could afford covering everyone's meals.
“After Trump placed the order, the cashier said, 'Uh, we’re gonna need to see the money first,'" he quipped. “We heard some things.”
As OK! previously reported, the businessman, who has been indicted four times, recently paid a $175 million bond so his assets don't get taken away. He also posted $91.6 million bond last month to cover the defamation verdict in a separate civil case.
After the video of Trump in Georgia went viral, people couldn't help but joke about the situation. "Sure he won't pay a cent," one person wrote.
A second person added, "Doesn’t mean he paid," while another said, "Making sure the cameras are rolling first, of course."
A fourth person shared, "How much do we bet that the walked out without paying??" while a fifth referred to his legal woes, writing, "Better enjoy cause I heard prison food sucks."
Trump previously brought up his finances, claiming he doesn't need the money in order to win the 2024 election.
"I think [Democrats] did $24 [million] and we did $52 [million], and we did it pretty easily," Trump told the media on April 10 after his plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "I didn't need three presidents; I did it myself. I didn't need so-called stars; we did it ourselves.
"The Republican Party has a lot of money coming into it, it's coming in in small donations, $61 average. We did some large donors the other night...We don't need the money. If you remember Hillary Clinton, I had about one-third the money that she had. And who won? I'm not exactly sure. Who won?" he continued. "We don't need the same kind of money they need. They need more money because they take care of more politicians. They hand it out like it's gravy."