Jimmy Fallon Jokes Donald Trump Didn't Have Enough Money to Buy Milkshakes and Chicken at Chick-fil-A Stop Amid Money Woes: Watch

Jimmy Fallon made jokes about Donald Trump's recent stop at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, claiming the ex-president, 77, might not have had enough money to pay for the food amid his ongoing legal woes.

“Get this. Today, former President Trump held a fundraiser in Atlanta, and on his way to the event, he stopped at a local Chick-fil-A,” the late-night host, 49, said on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of his show.