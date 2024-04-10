Donald Trump Ridiculed for Stopping by Chick-fil-A in Atlanta and Ordering Milkshakes: 'Doesn't Mean He Paid'
Donald Trump managed to make a scene when he stopped by Chick-fil-A in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 10.
According to one X, formerly known as Twitter, user, the ex-president, 77, was seen chatting and mingling with the cashiers as he gave them his order.
"President @realDonaldTrump stops by Atlanta Chick-fil-A and orders milkshakes!" Margo Martin, who is the Deputy Director of Communications for Trump, wrote on the social media platform alongside the video.
In more snapshots from the day, Trump, 77, apparently posed with his supporters at the fast food joint.
Of course, people couldn't help but joke about Trump — who couldn't secure a bond to appeal the $454 million penalty in his civil fraud case — and his finances. "Sure he won't pay a cent," one person wrote.
A second person added, "Doesn’t mean he paid," while another said, "Making sure the cameras are rolling first, of course."
A fourth person added, "How much do we bet that the walked out without paying??" while a fifth referred to his legal woes, writing, "Better enjoy cause I heard prison food sucks."
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was recently seen at a table surrounded by shrimp, a few Coca-Cola cans and ketchup, leading people to comment on his diet amid rumors he may be taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic.
One person wrote, "Keep on pouring that full sugar loaded Coke…" while another said, "It's a mystery why Donald Trump is not on the cover of Men's Health magazine! Surrounded by what looks to be several cans of Coke, mozzarella sticks or shrimp and marinara sauce, he's the epitome of healthy senior living. And some people are worried about Joe Biden keeling over?"
A third person added, "I see he's no longer drinking Diet Coke," while a fourth joked, "Must be serious... He broke out the regular Coke and what could be cocktail sauce (which I think throws stronger than regular ketchup)."
Cassidy Hutchinson, who used to work for the businessman, previously revealed how Trump is fearful of the red condiment.
“He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2023. "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet — whoever is serving him his meal — he likes to hear the pop.”
Meanwhile, some people think Trump looks good, as he seemingly flaunted a fitter figure over the Easter holiday. While posing with his grandkids Spencer, 11, and Chloe, 9, people pointed out how different he looked.
"Ozempic for the win," another person said, while a third declared, "Ozempic does wonders."