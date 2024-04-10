Donald Trump Ridiculed for Stopping by Chick-fil-A in Atlanta and Ordering Milkshakes: 'Doesn't Mean He Paid'

Donald Trump managed to make a scene when he stopped by Chick-fil-A in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 10.

According to one X, formerly known as Twitter, user, the ex-president, 77, was seen chatting and mingling with the cashiers as he gave them his order.

"President @realDonaldTrump stops by Atlanta Chick-fil-A and orders milkshakes!" Margo Martin, who is the Deputy Director of Communications for Trump, wrote on the social media platform alongside the video.