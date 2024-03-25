Donald Trump's New York Civil Fraud Bond Slashed by Nearly $300M Amid Appeal Process
A court has ruled that Donald Trump will only need to secure a bond for a whopping $175 million as he appeals the ruling for his New York civil fraud trial.
The controversial ex-prez was found liable for fraud after misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents and was subsequently ordered to pay more than $350 million in damages — with interest, it totaled to over $450 million.
However, a New York appeals court decided to slash the amount of the bond and give the former POTUS 10 more days to pay up as he attempts to overturn Judge Arthur F. Engoron's ruling entirely.
"I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I’ll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly," Trump told the cameras outside of a courtroom at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old went on a lengthy rant about the case on Monday morning, March 25, via his Truth Social platform in which he slammed the judge, NY Attorney General Letitia James and the Biden administration for allegedly orchestrating the entire case to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.
"People must continue to speak of, and remember, that the Engoron number of $450,000,000 for doing absolutely NOTHING WRONG is a big part of the crime being perpetrated against me by Crooked Joe Biden and his political Hacks and Thugs," he penned on the social media platform.
"Engoron’s fraudulent valuation of Mar-a-Lago for $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, is another piece of the Election Interference HOAX," he continued. "It’s all a giant and totally illegal Witch Hunt against Biden’s Political Opponent!"
"I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN," he added in a separate post. "BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."
Trump also claimed the judge should be made to explain "why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth from 50 to 100 times that amount."
However, Judge Engoron denied having any involvement in the process of valuing the estate.
"Please, press, stop saying that I valued it at $18 million," he said back in October 2023.
He shared Mar-a-Lago's worth had been determined by a Palm Beach County official who said the resort had been assessed between $18 million and $27 million.