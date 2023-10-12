Jimmy Fallon Jokes a Brawl Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump Would Be 'the Fight of the Century'
Jimmy Fallon made quite a few digs at politicians during his monologue on the Monday, October 9, episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
After touching on a few pop culture topics, the comedian referenced how Donald Trump, 77, recently made a bold — and questionable — statement about President Joe Biden, 80.
"Over the weekend, at a rally in Iowa, former President Donald Trump bragged he could beat President Biden in a fight," the dad-of-two, 49, stated. "It would be the fight of the century — mostly because both guys are a century."
During the Saturday, October 7, rally, the businessman also tried to tear down Biden by mocking his physique.
"He’s got a consultant somewhere, this is the worst consultant in politics, that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit," he dissed about the POTUS. "He spends so much time at the beach."
"I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It’s not a pretty sight," he added.
Trump and Biden's ages have been a hot topic in 2024 election talks, though the former has insisted it's not a bad thing.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said at his own rally. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
However, Republican candidate Ron DeSantis, 45, believes otherwise, calling both of their ages "a legitimate concern."
"The presidency is not a job for someone that's 80 years old. And there's nothing, you know, wrong with being 80," he said during a September CBS interview. "Obviously I'm the governor of Florida. I know a lot of people who are elderly. They're great people. But you're talking about a job where you need to give it 100%. We need an energetic president."
Another older candidate, 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has recently entered the race as well — a choice that didn't sit well with some of his relatives.
"The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country," a statement made by Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend read.
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment," their message continued. "Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."