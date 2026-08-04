NEWS Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump's Shifting Iran Strategy as He Jokes President Should 'Pin War' on Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Out of Ideas' Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump over his shifting strategy on Iran. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Fallon mocked President Donald Trump’s shifting strategy on the ongoing Iran war during his monologue on The Tonight Show on Monday, August 3, joking that the administration appeared to be "out of ideas.” During the opening segment, Fallon roasted the president over several recent events, including Trump's claims that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool had been deliberately vandalized with a knife.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon turned Donald Trump's Reflecting Pool claims into a punchline on 'The Tonight Show.'

After the Justice Department concluded that the damage was the result of "shoddy construction work," Fallon quipped, "I can barely use a knife to cut open my Amazon box." He then joked, "At this point, Trump's thinking about draining the water, covering it in green felt and turning it into a Reflecting Pool table."

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'We Might Be Asking Too Much of Trump'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon took aim at Donald Trump's handling of the Iran war and the administration's search for solutions.

Pivoting to foreign policy, Fallon joked, "Yeah, we might be asking too much of Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz when he can't even reopen the pool in his backyard.” Referencing a weekend Cabinet meeting at Camp David focused on military actions and stalled negotiations, Fallon took aim at what he characterized as the administration's apparent desperation. He told the audience, “I’m not saying that they’re out of ideas, but the best option they came up with was pinning the war on Dr. Fauci. Yeah, the war in Iran hasn’t been going well and Trump’s looking for solutions.”

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'The Real News Is That He Has a Thesaurus'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump's shifting language surrounding stalled negotiations with Iran.

Addressing Trump's announcement that he called off certain military strikes after the "perimeters of a deal" had been reached, Fallon mocked the president's shifting terminology. “Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump announced that he called off strikes on Iran because the ‘perimeters of a deal’ had been agreed to,” Fallon said. “Yeah, a couple of months ago, he had the outline of a deal, and before that, he had the framework of a deal. I think the real news is that he has a thesaurus.” Fallon's late-night monologue took aim at the ongoing and highly volatile conflict as the Trump administration faces continued scrutiny over its handling of the war and stalled negotiations.

Donald Trump Continues to Face Iran War Criticism

Source: MEGA The ongoing Iran conflict has fueled continued scrutiny of Donald Trump's foreign policy strategy.