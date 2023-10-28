What Is Jimmy Fallon's Net Worth? How the Talk Show Star Made Millions
Jimmy Fallon has made quite a living for himself!
As of September, The Tonight Show star has an impressive net worth of an estimated $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
While Fallon's current salary for hosting the hit nighttime talk show is roughly $16 million, the 49-year-old didn't always receive such hefty paychecks.
Fallon dreamed of joining the cast of Saturday Night Live since he was a teenager, and in 1995, he left college one semester before graduating in an effort to pursue his comedy career in Los Angeles.
Once there, he joined The Groundlings improv group and started doing stand-up at the Improv for a mere $7.50 per set — which didn't even cover the cost of parking his car for his shift.
In 1997, Fallon auditioned for SNL, but didn't make the cut. Shortly after, the then 23-year-old auditioned for a second time, successfully making creator Lorne Michaels laugh — an extremely rare feat— landing him a role as a cast member for the 1998-1999 season.
Fallon famously remained a fan-favorite on the show until 2004, when his acting career began to bloom.
He went on to star in Fever Pitch, Factory Girl, Ted 2 and more.
In 2009, Fallon replaced Conan O'Brien as the host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, which was renamed to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.
He hosted the talk show for five years until he replaced Jay Leno on The Tonight Show after the 2014 winter Olympics, and he's remained at the gig ever since.
The New York native has won Primetime Emmy Awards for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show.
Plus, his new game show That's My Jam was nominated for the Outstanding Game Show award in 2023.
Fallon currently lives with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters, Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 8, in the Hamptons.
The farmhouse style home located in Sagaponack, NY, was purchased by the couple in 2011 for $5.7 million.
Prior to moving into the home, Fallon and his brood lived in a massive six-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot apartment in New York City — which originated as an $850,000 one-bedroom condo he purchased back in 2002.
Fallon combined the unit with a $725,000 top-floor studio apartment in the nine-story building in 2014. A few months earlier, he and his wife bought a one-bedroom apartment in the unit next door for $1.35 million.
In March 2021, the couple listed their residence for $15 million, eventually selling it to actress Cara Delevingne for allegedly $10.8 million.