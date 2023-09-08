Megyn Kelly Scolds Gen-Z After Jimmy Fallon's Late-Night Scandal: 'Your Workplace Is Not Your Nana's Lap'

Megyn then chimed in, questioning the reality of the bombshell allegations, saying, "I've got serious questions about whether any of this is true. In every job I've ever worked, I've had people who have jumped through brick walls for me, and I can be a tough boss."

The blonde beauty added: "I'm not an a------, but I'll say like, 'That was a s------ packet. Like, we need to do better. That was not OK.' My team loves me and I love my team because we are all about putting out a great work product. And I'm quick to compliment too. Like, what did he say? He basically said, 'Are you OK? Seriously, do you need help?' That's causing people to lose their hair?"