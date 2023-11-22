Jimmy Fallon Is Skeptical About Donald Trump's Doctor's Note: 'The Only Guy Who Gets His Cardio in by Storming Out of Courtrooms'

“Trump’s the only guy who gets his cardio in by storming out of courtrooms,” Fallon quipped, referring to the politician's recent legal woes. “Trump’s doctor said his cognitive exams were exceptional. We actually got a hold of the test and I’m not sure that’s the case.”

The late-night host even came up with his own mock test, stating: “Name 3 items you find in a bathroom.”

“Toilet, tub, classified documents," he quipped of Trump's potential responses, referring to how the classified documents were hidden at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.