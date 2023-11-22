Jimmy Fallon Is Skeptical About Donald Trump's Doctor's Note: 'The Only Guy Who Gets His Cardio in by Storming Out of Courtrooms'
Jimmy Fallon has his doubts about Donald Trump's recent doctor note, in which his physician praised the former president and said he's even lost weight.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."
Fallon, 49, couldn't help but bring up the suspicious message during the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The Tonight Show.
“Trump’s the only guy who gets his cardio in by storming out of courtrooms,” Fallon quipped, referring to the politician's recent legal woes. “Trump’s doctor said his cognitive exams were exceptional. We actually got a hold of the test and I’m not sure that’s the case.”
The late-night host even came up with his own mock test, stating: “Name 3 items you find in a bathroom.”
“Toilet, tub, classified documents," he quipped of Trump's potential responses, referring to how the classified documents were hidden at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has slipped up in some of his speeches as of late, even believing that Barack Obama is still president.
In October, Trump was spewing nonsense, leading people to be concerned over his mental health.
"Wow, someone is really doing well over there. Indict him! Indict him! Indict the senator right over there — that beautiful female. Indict her! You know what, I got elected. I say, 'Somebody is doing well over there,'" he said in his speech at the time.
One person wrote, "Oh my god, he is losing it," while another said, "Is it any wonder you never see Melania with him?"