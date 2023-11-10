Donald Trump 'Went Ballistic' When He Found Out a Mar-a-Lago Maid Talked With the FBI: Report

Another significant point of contention for Trump was Yuscil Taveras, a key witness in the case who recently resigned despite severing ties with the attorneys appointed to him by Trump.

Taveras had continued working at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's club, until his recent resignation. Trump was apparently unhappy upon learning of Taveras' departure.

Polantz emphasized that Trump governs Mar-a-Lago as if it were his "personal kingdom," and any intrusion from investigators or prosecutors is met with "extreme dissatisfaction."

"Prosecutors are very likely looking to see how Trump is responding to these people and if he’s trying to talk to them about this case," the reporter told CNN anchor Dana Bash.

The host responded, "I’m sure they are!"