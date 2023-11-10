Donald Trump 'Went Ballistic' When He Found Out a Mar-a-Lago Maid Talked With the FBI: Report
Former President Donald Trump reportedly "went ballistic" upon learning that his maid spoke with the FBI.
According to CNN Senior Crime and Justice reporter Katelyn Polantz, the Mar-a-Lago employee, who is responsible for cleaning both the ex-POTUS and Melania Trump's private quarters, is a potential witness in the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents.
This development greatly displeased the former president.
Another significant point of contention for Trump was Yuscil Taveras, a key witness in the case who recently resigned despite severing ties with the attorneys appointed to him by Trump.
Taveras had continued working at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's club, until his recent resignation. Trump was apparently unhappy upon learning of Taveras' departure.
Polantz emphasized that Trump governs Mar-a-Lago as if it were his "personal kingdom," and any intrusion from investigators or prosecutors is met with "extreme dissatisfaction."
"Prosecutors are very likely looking to see how Trump is responding to these people and if he’s trying to talk to them about this case," the reporter told CNN anchor Dana Bash.
The host responded, "I’m sure they are!"
It was previously reported that at least two dozen people, including Mar-a-Lago restaurant workers and a housekeeper, testified before a federal grand jury as part of a classified documents case.
It's still unclear what specifically the resort workers testified about, but federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe suggested they could provide details on how Mar-a-Lago operates and reveal how secure it is to store top secret classified documents. Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.
"The apparent plan by federal prosecutors to call low-level employees and workers from Mar-a-Lago reflects the simple reality that they could provide distinct pieces of inside evidence supporting the foundation of the case against Donald Trump — that he directed a slapdash approach to security including government documents containing national security information," McAuliffe told outlets.
"The key to success in calling the witnesses might be that they are essentially a group to support each other's observations," he added. "The sum of several low-level witnesses is greater than one individual being called."
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently confessed that Mar-a-Lago staff saw the classified documents that were brought in from the White House. The admission came after CNN released a breaking news report about the topic.
Trump said, "Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did!"
"They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act. I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs," Trump confessed to his 6.4 million followers. "Is this really 'Breaking News?' No, it’s 'Breaking Fake News.'"